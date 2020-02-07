Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rankin Wilkins. View Sign Service Information Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels 601 Highway #2 North Assiniboia , SK S0H 0B0 (306)-642-5551 Obituary

Rankin Wilkins Garth Rankin Wilkins was born on the Wilkins farm NE 33-4-9-W3 southwest of Mankota, SK on January 18, 1921 to parents Cyril and Bella (Rankin) Wilkins. Rankin passed away at the Cypress Regional Hospital, Swift Current, SK on January 14, 2020, 4 days before what would have been his 99th birthday. Rankin was raised on the farm with his younger sister Margaret. He took most of his schooling at Wideview School and the rest by correspondence. He then helped out at the farm until enlisting in the army in December, 1942. He took basic training in Regina and then relocated to Camp Borden in Ontario where he trained as a tank driver in the armored corps. In February of 1944 he went overseas and served in England, Holland, France, Belgium and Germany. On February 27, 1945 while serving on the front line in Germany with the Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada, Rankin was wounded in action when struck by shrapnel and was still hospitalized in France when the war ended. He chose to return home with the Regina Rifles and sailed home aboard the "Queen Elizabeth" in December 1945. After the war Rankin worked for 5 years, primarily operating road building equipment. His work took him to many different places in Saskatchewan and Alberta as well as the Northwest Territories. His father passed away in August, 1950 so Rankin quit his job and returned to the farm to take off the harvest. His mother passed away six months later and Rankin inherited the farm and took up farming in the spring of 1951. He ran a mixed farming operation with a small herd of Hereford cattle until 1969 when he became strictly a grain farmer. In June 1951, Rankin and Hazel Gillies were married. They worked very hard, raising their six children and enduring the many challenges of farm life. Sadly, Hazel passed away in 1977 at the age of 47. With two children still at home Rankin became a single parent taking on the domestic duties along with his farming responsibilities. In 1986, after 35 years of farming, Rankin turned the farm over to his son but remained on the farm until purchasing his house in Mankota in 1988. In his early retirement years, he would still help out where he could on the farm. Over the years he never lost interest in what was happening on the farm and remained intrigued with the latest trends and developments in farming practices. He loved gardening and manicuring his lawn. He enjoyed "tinkering" in his shop and he was viewed as "Mr. Fix-it" by the family. Many leisure hours he spent listening to country music. His collection of records, tapes and CDs was quite extensive. Rankin enjoyed reading non-fiction - he was a life-long learner and was knowledgeable on so many topics. Being well-read and able to retain information, he enjoyed sharing what he learned with others. Visits with Rankin often ended up in a game of cards, tile rummy or marbles and only on very rare occasions he wouldn't win. Words that best describe Rankin are kind-hearted, modest, hard working, humble, wise, even-keeled, reserved, meticulous and a perfectionist, but his most noteworthy quality was that of being a loving family man. In September 2018, Rankin became a resident of the Meadows Long Term Care Home in Swift Current where he resided until his passing. Rankin was predeceased by: his wife Hazel (Gillies), parents Cyril and Isabel (Bella Rankin) Wilkins, sister Margaret (Clarence) Gillies, grandson Rhett Benaschak, granddaughter Kanda Benaschak, as well as all the Gillies in-laws. Rankin is survived by his six children: Lynn (John) Penna, Marg (Richard) Benaschak, Sherry (Royce) Hamilton, Marilyn (Randy) Benaschak, Vern (Cindy) Wilkins, and Luanne (Louis) Cherpin; 19 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren as well as several nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life service for Rankin Wilkins took place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 pm at the Agricultural Hall in Mankota, SK. with Ruby Sayers officiating. Urn bearer was daughter Luanne Cherpin. Rankin was honored through a loving tribute given by his nephew Barry Gillies and a slide show compiled by granddaughters TerraLee Hutchinson and Tiffany Sherven. Legion rites were conducted by the Royal Canadian Legion #355. CD music for the service included: "I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You" (Alan Jackson), "Amazing Grace" (George Jones), "Sweet By and By" (Johnny Cash), "Lead Me Home" (Jamey Johnson) and "Go Rest High on the Mountain" (Vince Gill). Memorial Donations were accepted for the Mankota Cemetery Fund and The Meadows Auxiliary. Online condolences can be shared at







