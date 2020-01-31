Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Mynett. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

A. S. Raymond Mynett Raymond Mynett passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Raymond was born on July 4, 1934 at the Wood Mountain Post to Albert and Lizzie Mynett, he was their only child. The first years of his life were spent on the family farm southwest of Wood Mountain in the Woodville District. Raymond's father died when Raymond was nine years old. Two years later, his mother married Jim Labocetta, and two years after that the family moved to a new farmstead on the south edge of Wood Mountain. Raymond completed his schooling at the Ambassador School in Wood Mountain. After working a year as a study supervisor at Harptree, Raymond went to the Moose Jaw Teachers College. In time he earned a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Saskatchewan through two years attendance at the university and a series of summer schools. After he completed his year at the Moose Jaw Teachers College Raymond taught at McCord and Wilkie, Saskatchewan and finished his teaching career of thirty five years as a teacher at the Kyle Hutterite Colony. In 1965 Raymond married Jeannette Harrington of Richmond, Virginia. The couple made their home in Wilkie until Raymond retired in 1991. They moved to Assiniboia in 1993. Both Raymond and Jeannette were involved with community activities. Raymond was active in the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation on the local level and served as Rector's Warden and Lay-Reader for the Anglican Church in Wilkie. After their move to Assiniboia, he continued to be involved with community. He was active in the Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan, serving on the provincial executive for seven years and as secretary of the South Central Chapter of the Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan from 2002 until his death. He was presented with a Life Membership of the Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan in 2007. Raymond was also active in the Monarchist League of Canada, was president of Assiniboia and District Pro-Life, was on the music ministry team for St. George's Roman Catholic Church in Assiniboia, was a cantor for the local Orthodox Churches, and helped at times with Anglican services. Raymond did much to help organize the Mountain View Cemetery Board and served as its secretary-treasurer. Raymond enjoyed keeping property well maintained and thus did much mowing, hedge-trimming, and landscaping at the Mountain View Cemetery, and the grounds of the Orthodox Church in Wood Mountain. He loved history, tradition, and ceremony; was a keen monarchist, and devoted to Christ and His Church. The Traditional Anglican Funeral Service took place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. George's Roman Catholic Church in Assiniboia. Father Glenn Galenkamp of St. Barnabas Traditional Anglican Church, Moose Jaw, SK., officiated for prayers and the funeral services; he was assisted by Deacon Brian Allen. Marjorie Hamilton was the organist. Pallbearers were Kellen Crayne, Dwayne McDonald, Ron Scheltgen, Ross Lethbridge, Lloyd Anderson, and Dallas Loken. Interment took place at The Mount Hope Cemetery in Assiniboia. Ross Funeral Services were trusted with the funeral arrangements. Raymond was predeceased by his father Albert Mynett, his mother Lizzie Mynett Labocetta and his brother-in-law Robert Harrington. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years Jeannette, his sister-in-law Betty Harrington, and nieces Amy Corbin (Kenneth, and children Andrew and Natalie), Ann Narris (Adam and children Robert and Camy) as well as a number of cousins. Donations in memory of Raymond Mynett may be made to the McDowell Foundation (2317 Arlington Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, S7J 2H8) or the St. Barnabas Traditional Anglican Dennis Dickson Memorial Fund for parish development (27 Hochelaga Street West, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2E9).







