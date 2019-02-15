Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reg Reimche. View Sign

Reg Reimche We are sad to announce the passing of Reg Reimche of Woodrow, SK on January 26, 2019. Reginald Richard Reimche was born in Lafleche, SK on March 13, 1944. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sherilee Levay and parents Margaret and Elmer Reimche. Reg leaves behind his loving wife Dorothy, grandchildren Jesse Levay and Jenna Levay of Calgary, son Reg (Doris) of Calgary, sister Gloria (Stu) Cowie of Moose Jaw, brother Doug (Eileen) Reimche of Regina, sister Marianne (Stu) Wilkinson of Regina, nephews Brent (Gwen) Cowie, Scott (Lisa) Cowie, Travis (Shyla) Wilkinson, Brandon (Colleen) Wilkinson and niece Nadine Cowie. The first years of Reg's life were spent on the family farm located north of Meyronne where he attended Reimche school. In 1949 the family moved into Meyronne to allow for Gloria, Reg, Doug and Marianne to be closer to school. Reg was always a farmer at heart. He loved the family farm and started helping his dad by driving a tractor at the age of five when they were cleaning corrals. He went on to work for Ron and Lloyd Chase during the summers of 1960 and 1961. In the fall of 1961, Reg started to work for C & E Plumbing and Heating in Moose Jaw. During these years he became a 3rd year apprentice for plumbing, but just prior to receiving his Journeyman papers Reg returned to post secondary school to receive a 4th Class Power Engineer certificate. In 1967 Reg married Sheila Lockhart of Moose Jaw. In May, 1970, they welcomed Sherilee Wanda Reimche into their family. In 1972 they were blessed when Reg Jr. was born. It was during these years Reg worked at Peerless Cleaners in Moose Jaw. In the spring of 1975, after Elmer passed away, Reg and Sheila moved the family to Woodrow. It was a prosperous and fun time socializing with family and friends from the Woodrow, Meyronne and Lafleche districts. In 1994 Reg and Sheila moved to Moose Jaw and Reg returned to work at Providence Hospital and the Moose Jaw Union Hospital. During these years he continued to farm and returned to the farm when he retired in 2008. In October of 2012 Reg married Dorothy Moerkerk and spent 7 wonderful years together helping each other on the farm. Reg spent significant time with Reg Jr. at Pigeon Lake. Together they attended many Oiler and Oil Kings hockey games and went fishing and quading. In the spring of 2012 they attended all of the Oil Kings playoff games. Reg would visit Calgary many times a year to be with Reg, Doris, Jesse and Jenna, always keeping current with what Jesse and Jenna were doing. Most recently he saw Jesse become a Red Seal Electrician while Jenna is attending Mount Royal University. Reg's hobbies included tractors, old cars, hunting, curling, hockey, fishing, boating, family pets and house renovations. Reg farmed for over 60 years and it was on the farm that he was happiest surrounded by family and friends. Funeral service was held at the Woodrow Gospel Chapel on Friday Feb 1 at 1:30 p.m., followed by interment at the Woodrow Mennonite Brethren Cemetery and lunch at the Meyronne Hall. The family wishes to express their thanks to the Assiniboia Union Hospital, Lafleche & District Health Centre, St. Joseph Hospital, and the home care staff for the compassionate care Reg received. Special thanks to Ron and Judy Reiman for all of their help. Memorial donations in memory of Reg to the Moose Jaw Humane Society, 1755 Stadacona St. W., Moose Jaw, SK S6H 7K7, were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca







