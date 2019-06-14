Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reiss Julius. View Sign Obituary

"Julio" Julius Reiss Julius "Julio" Louis Reiss of Mankota, SK passed away on May 16, 2019, at the age of 59 years. Julio was born on December 4, 1959. He attended school in Mankota until the age of 16. He then worked at various jobs throughout his life, for farmers and ranchers, on the pipeline and rigs, and construction on the CIBC bank and the nursing home in Mankota. He most enjoyed working at the stock yards. Julio loved young children. He often teased them until they got mad or started to cry. He didn't know when to quit. He enjoyed watching hockey and any type of movie, especially westerns. He also enjoyed playing cards and crib. Julio struggled with alcohol most of his life, which suddenly took him from us. Rest in peace dear brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Julio is survived by his sister Rose; brother John (Joanna), niece Dana (James), great nephews Austin and Slade, niece Shawna (Arland), great nieces Harper, Kenzie, and great nephew Nash. Predeceased by his brother Victor (1988); father Val (1992); and mother Noella (2007). Funeral Service was held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the Calvary United Church, Mankota, SK. Urn Bearer was Mervin Selensky. Honorary pallbearers were Otto Rausch, Ken Reiss, Myles Laturnus, Dave Miketon, Paul Baron, Kelsey Highsaw, and Larry Rieder. Interment took place at the Mankota Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Julio to Mankota AA were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at







