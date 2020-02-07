Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rene Brillon. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Rene A. Brillon With heavy hearts we say goodbye to a kind, gentle, loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. We will miss that big smile and hearty laugh. Rene Brillon, of Melville, SK., and longtime resident of Coronach district, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Rene was born in Willow Bunch, SK on April 13, 1928. He grew up on a farm near Willow Bunch, attending school in Dutch Hollow, before moving to the Hart/Fife Lake area in 1940 where he attended Berg School and helped on the family farm. Rene spent two winters logging in Ontario and British Columbia. In 1952 Rene married his childhood sweetheart Lydia Maier. Rene managed Pioneer Grain in Hart and Coronach for 35 years before retiring in 1993. Rene started his own business, Brillon Enterprises, and farmed from 1958 to 2003. Rene served on the Town Council Board, he was a member of the Kinsmen Club and Elks Club and secretary for the skating rink and coached junior baseball. Rene loved playing guitar and singing with friends. He enjoyed playing golf, baseball and curling, as well as travelling and camping with his family. Rene enjoyed having his grandchildren around him whether it be camping, golfing, fishing or sight-seeing. Rene is survived by his wife Lydia of 67 years; three children: Connie Keen (Lyle), Debbie Schaffer (Dale) and Randy Brillon (Gwen); grandchildren: Krista Houle, Clayton Houle (Tanis), Jeffrey Brillon (Stacy), Camille Brillon (Andrew), Landon Schaffer (Chantelle), Mason Schaffer (Erica); great-grandkids: Gavin, Charlii, Hailey, Nola; sisters: Blanche Konkle and Irene Kubica. He was predeceased by his brothers Louis, Willie and Wayne Brillon, as well as his sister Rose Marie Brillon. Rest in peace. We will always love you. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Paul's Lutheran Home in Melville, SK for the excellent care Rene received. A Celebration of Rene's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Linda Kirby officiating. Flowers gratefully declined, donations in memory of Rene may be made to Coronach Golf Club, Coronach, SK. S0H 0Z0. Expressions of sympathy and memories for the Brillon family may be shared at







