Renee (Granger) Bourdages September 6, 1924 - April 30, 2020 Mom passed away at Grasslands Health Center in Rockglen, SK on April 30, 2020. Left to honour her memory are her two daughters, Dianne Cator and Doraine Empson, sons-in-law Ben Cator and Denis Empson, two grandchildren Shawn Cator (Tanya Mueller) and Dena Cator (Matthew Finch) and great grandson Derian (Autumn) Cator, daughter-in-law Barb McCaslin, granddaughter Leanne Bourdages and great-grandchildren Keaton, Ashlynn and Ryder Kreklewich. She is predeceased by her husband Leonard and two sons Fernand and Claude. Of the eleven children in her family, Mom is survived by two sisters, Gabrielle Granger and Bernadette Prouty, two brothers, Rolland and Guy Granger. She is predeceased by two sisters, Anita Mathieu and Bibianne Henley and four brothers Roger, Roch, Andre and Gilles Granger. Mom lived a long full life. Her strong faith in God helped her to overcome the many challenges she faced through the years. The last challenge was very difficult, falling ill in the middle of a world pandemic when restrictions prevented most family members from being by her side during her final days. Thank you to the staff who helped Mom keep in touch with family through FaceTime. We also thank the Nurse Practitioner and all the staff at Grasslands Health Center for their compassionate care and for doing a wonderful job keeping Mom as comfortable as possible; for this the family is forever grateful. A celebration of Renee's life will be held at a later date in Willow Bunch, SK when our nationwide health crisis subsides. Then we can all assemble to say our last goodbye. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Please join us in remembering Renee by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Bourdages family.
Published in Assiniboia Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.