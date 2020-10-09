Renee Willford June 27, 1964 September 17, 2020
Surrounded by her devoted family, Renee Willford passed away September 17, 2020 at age 56. Renee Rose Ann (nee Rousseau) was born June 27, 1964 in Willow Bunch, SK. Looking at hundreds of pictures this picture caught my eye with the same sparkle, short hair, ears with ear rings that caught my eye 42 years ago sitting on the school bus when Renee walked by.We were a team that liked building and working together, first our Family then our Family Farm with our kids working hard with us. Then came some grandchildren that you can never have too many of. Family time on the water was #1. Her interests changed through her life to be matched with the kids interest in their life phases. Our entire family would like to thank everyone for the flowers, cards, food, support, and the Harvest help. Renee is survived by her loving family; husband of 36 years, Greg; four children: Travis (Kayli) and children Paisley, Bryden and Layla; Bryce (Alisa) and children Michael and Karter; Justin (Twylla); Danette (Mark) Romanowski; siblings Annette (Mike) Johnson, Francine Rousseau, sisters-in-law Valerie Rousseau and Elaine Stevens; father-in-law Earl Willford, siblings-in-law: Brian (Julie) Willford, Tim (Vanessa) Willford, Kevin (Lisa) Willford.Renee was predeceased by her parents Pauline and Johnny Rousseau; brothers Claude and Daniel, and mother-in-law Patricia Willford.A family Celebration of Renee's Life was held Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Rocking W Farm. Please join in remembering Renee by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Remembering Mom
A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best. They say that memories are golden, Well maybe that is true, But we never wanted memories, We only wanted you. Your life was love and labour, Your love for your family true, You did your best for all of us, We will always remember you. We sat beside your bedside, Our hearts were crushed and sore, We did our duty to the end, 'Til we could do no more. In tears, we watched you sinking, We watched you fade away, And though our hearts were breaking, We knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak how we loved you, Our hearts cannot tell what to say, But God only knows how we miss you, In our home that is lonely today.