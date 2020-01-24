Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Skarban. View Sign Obituary

Richard John Skarban March 28, 1945- October 13, 2019 It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Richard on the morning of October 13, Thanksgiving Sunday, at the Health Sciences Centre, in Winnipeg, with his wife Anna by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Sophie and sister Marj Johnson, brother-in-law Jim Moldovan, nephew Joseph Moldovan. Left to mourn and cherish precious memories are his wife of 54 years, Anna; son Terry; granddaughters, Athena and Tess; brothers, Vincent (Valerie) and David; sister Jean Moldovan; two sisters-in-law and eleven nieces and nephews. Richard was a quiet, modest man with a gentle sense of humour and an amazing memory. He was very intelligent, well-read, well-travelled, educated man who was interested in all current technology and kept up with it as it changed. He was a loving, generous man whose constant care and concern created a sincere and happy life for his family. Our family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation and a genuine thank you to the attending doctors, nurses, and all staff for their excellent care and encouragement throughout his stay. As per his wishes, no formal service will be held and his interment has taken place at Brookside Cemetery. To sign a book of condolences please visit:





