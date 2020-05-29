Robert (Bob) Smith July 18, 1929 - May 10, 2020 Sadly, Bob passed away on May 10, 2020, at the Ross Payant Nursing Home, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan.He is survived by his five daughters and his son. Barbara (Jerry) Berenger, Texas, Evelyn Smith, Salt Springs Island BC, Karen (Don) Osterbeck, Merville BC, Tina Loubert, Campbell River BC, Sandra (Stephen) Clement, Assiniboia SK, Vincent (Christy) Smith, Nanaimo BC. His twin sisters Dora Miller and Doris Fuhr, Comox BC. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Dorothy and his brother Allan Smith. Bob was born at Vermilion AB to Edgar and Susan (nee Bensmiller) Smith and raised in the Islay, Dewberry, Vermilion, and areas of Alberta, enjoying the hard life of farming with horses. He eventually moved to Calgary where he met and married Dorothy Gardener later moving to Burnaby BC. Bob was a "jack of all trades" but for a number of years, he was a long-haul truck driver when the kids were growing up. Bob moved to Coronach SK area from BC in 2008 and enjoyed a few years on the farm making many new friends and enjoying the potluck dinners at the Drop Inn Centre and the Lutheran Church. At 83, he moved into Pretty Valley Lodge in Coronach before moving to Assiniboia in 2017 to be closer to his daughter Sandy. A Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.We would like to thank all the staff at Ross Payant for the care given to our Dad. Especially the compassion shown in his last days.Online condolences can be shared a www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca
Published in Assiniboia Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.