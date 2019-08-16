Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roch Raoul St Jacques. View Sign Obituary

Roch Raoul St Jacques It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Roch Raoul St Jacques on July 19, 2019, in the Gull Lake Special Care Center, surrounded by his Family. He was born on August 17, 1941 in L'ange gardien, Quebec. His parents were Hormidas St Jacques and Rose Alice Tetreault. Roch was the 4th son of 6 boys. In 1952, Roch's parents decided to move their family to Glentworth, SK so Farming would be profitable for the boys. Roch attended school in Fir Mountain until the age of 14 at which time he went to College Mathieu in Gravelbourg. In 1961, he completed his high school including the first year of Arts. He worked for farmers during summer holidays. ln the summer of 1962, Roch met Madeleine Morin and her parents, Joseph Morin and Rose Voyer. In 1963, Roch was dating Madeleine, and Mr. Morin who was the Credit Union manager offered Roch a job as his assistant manager. Roch and Madeleine were married October 26th. In November, Roch was hired as manager of the Coderre Credit Union. In 1968, Roch accepted the position as manager of the Prelate Credit Union. Roch & Madeleine raised their 3 children; Colette, Daniel, Adele in Prelate. ln 1972, Roch bought a half section of land which he farmed until 1995. He retired from the Credit Union in 1993 and worked for the R.M. of Happyland. In 2003, he worked for Janeil Enterprises Beekeeping near Eatonia. In 2009, we sold our farm and moved our house to Gull Lake. Roch was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather who was fun loving, and very kind. He was stern about important things, but always a Gentleman. He loved playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles, going to movies, gardening, dancing, and playing mahjong and solitaire games on the computer. In the summer, we went on camping trips with our children in the states; The Black Hills, The Grand Canyon, to Meadow Lake Park, SK, Lac Peltier, Falher, AB, Radium Hot Springs in BC, and Kelowna, BC to pick cherries. Our last long trip in 1997, Roch and Madeleine went to Ontario to visit Friends, then continued to Quebec to visit Roch's many relatives, and Madeleine's uncle and aunts, then on to the Maritimes. We drove on the newly built Confederation Bridge which links Prince Edward Island with Mainland New Brunswick, Canada. Roch loved very much spending time with the 5 grandchildren: Lyndon, Desiree, Jay, Christina, and James. He taught them how to grow a garden, build things with wood, play cards and board games, danced with them and took them on many trips to visit cousins. Grandpa never missed a Christmas or Band concert, Graduation or Birthday. He had made a trip to Saskatoon with Lyndon for a Chess competition which Lyndon always remembers. Roch and Madeleine celebrated their 25th, 45th, and 50th anniversaries with their families. Roch's inspiration in life was: following his parents' and Madeleine's parents' charitable, moral examples, and respect for life. He was a very faithful Roman Catholic along with his wife Madeleine. Roch was predeceased by: Baby girl Jeanne, son Daniel, his parents, Hormidas and Rose Alice St Jacques, a very special niece, Nicole St Jacques Zopf, Madeleine's parents, Joseph and Rose Morin. Madeleine's siblings: Lucille Fortin, Marie Schmunk (husband George), Fernand Morin (wife Cecile), Noella Lemire, Joseph Morin (wife Denise), Genevieve Hannah. Roch is survived by his wife of 55 years whom he called his best friend, his Daughter Colette (Lance Lopeter), Daughter Adele, Daughter in-law Josey (Darin). Grandchildren; Lyndon St Jacques (wife Sheila, great grand son Oliver), Desiree St Jacques, Jay Ellen St Jacques (TJ Goldie, great grand daughter Kylie), Christina Graham (Darcy, great grandchildren Wyatt and Mariah). Brothers Charles St Jacques (Denise), Gaston St Jacques (Denise), Andre St Jacques (Cecile), Denis St Jacques (Yvonne), Gilles St Jacques (Marlene). Brothers in-law; Fernand Fortin, Leandre Chabot, Lionel Lemire, Jean Louis Morin, Maurice Lemire, Leopold Morin, Vince Hannah, Darcy Zerr. Sisters in- law: Juliette Chabot, Alice Lemire, Louise Morin, Bernadette Morin, Marguerite Zerr and many nieces and nephews. Roch rests in peace at the Prelate Cemetery. Our Family is very appreciative to Dr. Clare Kozroski, the staff of the Gull Lake special Care Center and Dr. Paul Masiowski of the neurology Clinic in Saskatoon who all gave tender and loving care to Roch. A funeral service was held on July 25, 2019 at St Anne's Catholic Church in Gull Lake, SK, Donations in Roch's memory may be given to: Gull Lake Auxiliary, 751 Grey St. Gull Lake SK. Binkley's Funeral Service, Maple Creek & Leader entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at





