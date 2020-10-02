(Cecil) Rocke Stewart January 28, 1957 - September 18, 2020 (Cecil) Rocke Stewart passed away surrounded by his family on September 18, 2020 in Rockglen, Sask. He was born on January 28, 1957 in Rockglen, the eighth child -- and seventh son -- of Lloyd and Yvonne (Choquer) Stewart. Rocke enjoyed an early childhood full of hard work and hijinks with his brothers, attending the Coal Creek School until Second Grade, followed by a year at Rockglen School, after which the family relocated to Regina. He attended Campion High School, graduating in 1975, then went on to briefly study engineering at the University of Regina. His real passion was farming, and he returned to farm and raise cattle in the Rockglen area, where he met his wife Anne (Janes), a teacher. He won her over with his laugh and quick sense of humour, and convinced her to stay on the prairies. They were married in 1985 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, and had four children, Jeanette, Sarah, Patrick and Mackenzie. Over the years Rocke worked for Sask Power, Scott National, Arts Radio and TV and even a stint running the Killdeer short line train. Never afraid of heights, Rocke also worked for PMP Powerline Construction, and counted his former coworkers among his many friends. He was always someone you could call on to help fix any machine, and he spent hours building different devices to use on the farm. After retiring from farming, he spent time taking his motorcycle out for long rides and rekindled his love of playing guitar. Over the last few years, Rocke and Anne enjoyed travelling together and explored Europe. They also welcomed three grandchildren, and made many trips to visit them in Edmonton and Saskatoon. Rocke was preceded in death by his mother Yvonne Stewart and father Lloyd Stewart, his sister Jacqueline Stewart, brother Johne Stewart and sister-in-law Sandra Stewart. He is survived by his wife Anne Stewart, his daughter Jeanette Neufeld and her husband Mick Neufeld, grandchildren Rocco and Pippin Neufeld, daughter Sarah Johnson and her husband Neil Johnson, grandson Theodore Johnson, son Patrick Stewart and daughter Mackenzie Stewart. A family graveside service in memory of Rocke was held on Thursday September 24, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Rockglen with Father Clement Amofah presiding. Hanson's Funeral Home of Davidson and Ross Funeral Service of Assiniboia in care of arrangements.







