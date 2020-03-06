Roger Prud'homme Roger Joseph Urbain Prud'homme originally of Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan passed away suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Lionel and Fernande and his wife Betty. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all. A private family time of remembrance was held. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. To e-mail an expression of sympathy, please direct it to: [email protected] with subject heading: Roger Prud'homme.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020