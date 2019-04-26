Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Audette. View Sign Obituary

Roland Audette Assiniboia resident Roland Audette died peacefully at the age of 95 at the Ross Payant Centennial Nursing Home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born on January 18, 1924, he was the second of ten children born to George Audette and Regina Carignan and resided on the home quarter just south of Assiniboia. Being the eldest son in the family, his help was indispensable as he was definitely his father's right-hand man. His parents had a mixed farming operation. As a result, his schooling was curtailed. But that did not deter him from becoming an astute farmer, a sharp businessman and a super team player who, with his late brother Gerard, operated a large successful farm operation for many decades. While Gerard's forte was his financial savvy, Roland excelled in his numerous creative abilities and indomitable spirit in facing challenges. Roland is survived by siblings Sister Florestine Audette of Levis, PQ, Sister Lillianne Audette of Sherbrooke, PQ, Andree Audette of Edmonton, AB, Claudine (Robert) Rozon of Saskatoon, SK; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents George and Regina (nee Carignan) Audette of Assiniboia, SK; siblings Gerard Audette of Assiniboia,SK, Germaine (nee Audette) Nadeau of Coaldale, AB, Lucille Audette of Assiniboia, SK, Marcel Audette of Montreal, QC and Jean-Vianney Audette of Winnipeg, MB. A Mass celebrated in his honour was held at St. George's Roman Catholic Church in Assiniboia on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM, followed by Interment at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Roland to St. George's Parish, Box 190, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0 were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at







Assiniboia resident Roland Audette died peacefully at the age of 95 at the Ross Payant Centennial Nursing Home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born on January 18, 1924, he was the second of ten children born to George Audette and Regina Carignan and resided on the home quarter just south of Assiniboia. Being the eldest son in the family, his help was indispensable as he was definitely his father's right-hand man. His parents had a mixed farming operation. As a result, his schooling was curtailed. But that did not deter him from becoming an astute farmer, a sharp businessman and a super team player who, with his late brother Gerard, operated a large successful farm operation for many decades. While Gerard's forte was his financial savvy, Roland excelled in his numerous creative abilities and indomitable spirit in facing challenges. Roland is survived by siblings Sister Florestine Audette of Levis, PQ, Sister Lillianne Audette of Sherbrooke, PQ, Andree Audette of Edmonton, AB, Claudine (Robert) Rozon of Saskatoon, SK; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents George and Regina (nee Carignan) Audette of Assiniboia, SK; siblings Gerard Audette of Assiniboia,SK, Germaine (nee Audette) Nadeau of Coaldale, AB, Lucille Audette of Assiniboia, SK, Marcel Audette of Montreal, QC and Jean-Vianney Audette of Winnipeg, MB. A Mass celebrated in his honour was held at St. George's Roman Catholic Church in Assiniboia on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM, followed by Interment at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Roland to St. George's Parish, Box 190, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0 were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close