Ronald Tessier Ronald Edward Tessier of Lisieux, Sask, passed away March 2nd, 2019 at the Regina General Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron is survived by his wife Cindy (nee Bender) of 38 years, daughter Nicole, son Cody (Stefanie Douglass), son Dustin (Kayla Nelson), daughter Theresa (Josh) Tendler; grandchildren; Blaise, Harley, Bowen, Rylan (Cody & Stefanie), Jack and Lexi (Theresa & Josh), mother-in-law Marion Bender and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Ron was born September 15, 1955 in Regina, SK to Jules and Marie Tessier, a younger brother for Diane (Lenard) Ross, Carmen (Dennis) Hysuick and Claudette. Ron was raised on the farm outside of Lisieux, where he began his love of ranching and cattle. Ron and Cindy moved back to the farm in 1984 to take over farming from his dad Jules. Ron passed on his love of farming and ranching to all of his children and was working on passing this onto his grandchildren. Most of the memories that all of us possess with Dad involve some aspect of our ranching lifestyle. Dad was always one to be slinging orders when it came to the ranch and that was something that didn't change even as his health declined, he was always ready with a comment on how we could have been doing things easier. Ron's great joys in life were his family and in the more recent years getting to see all of his grandchildren. He loved having all of the family around for a visit, a supper or a phone call; he was known for his early morning calls to the kids, with the classic "Oh! Did I wake you up?!" He loved to tease and pester each and every one of us equally and we knew that was how Dad showed that he loved us all. A Celebration of Ron's life was held on March 9th, 2019 in Rockglen, SK. A private burial at Killdeer Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Ron can be made to Wood Mountain Regional Park. Expressions of sympathy for the Tessier family may be shared at







123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373

