Service Information Eden Brook Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 24223 Township Road 242 Calgary , AB T3Z 3K2 (403)-240-4032 Obituary

Rosalie Belsher 1949-2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sunset for Rosalie on July 18 at Foothills Medical Center. Rosalie is survived by Ron, her husband of 49 years, her daughter Heather, and grandchildren Lindsay & Liam. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Nairn and Brenda (Ryan, Blake, Amber), sister-in-law & brother-in-law Pat & Jerry Hrabe (Patrick, Jennifer), and brother-in-law Terry & Merle (Lynn, Michael). She was predeceased by her parents and her brother. She also leaves to mourn many longtime extremely close friends, two aunts & many cousins. Rosalie enjoyed life to the fullest. Her grandchildren were the center of her life. She loved to participate in their many activities and antics in the city & at the lake. Rosalie & Ron enjoyed winters in Scottsdale AZ, summers at their cottage on Lake Windermere, and family trips to Puerto Vallarta. While home in Calgary, she loved attending football & hockey games, dinner with or entertaining friends, her many crafts, her flower garden, and of course, shopping. For many years she was a member of a bridge club, book club, a swim group, and was actively involved with the CA wives' group. After establishing a family connection in N.Ireland, Rosalie and Ron enjoyed many trips there with his sister Pat & Jerry to visit relatives. Rosalie's family and friends' comments upon hearing of her passing says it all. She was: "a ray of sun shine," "the most friendly, easy going woman they ever knew," "fun loving, full of life," "a beautiful person," "an upbeat positive person," "full of fun and laughter," "kind, warm, loving, caring, the best of humankind," "so creative and inventive," and "a fantastic cook." "She had a fabulous sense of humour and colourful personality." She will be greatly missed by her family, grandchildren, many close friends. By honouring her wishes, she became a hero with the gift of life that has benefited 5 individuals. Memorial donations may be made to the Calgary Health Trust designated for the Intensive Care Unit, pod C, Foothills Medical Centre in recognition of their kind and attentive care. Address for donation #800, 11012 McLeod Trail S. Calgary, AB, T2J 6A5. To follow Rosalie's example, the family encourages you to sign your organ donor card. Memorial service was held Monday July 29, 2:00 PM at Eden Brook Chapel, 24223 Township Road 242, Calgary,AB, T3Z 3K2 Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting





