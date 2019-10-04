Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mayes. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Rose Mayes On July 19, 2019, Rose Mayes (nee Walters) passed away peacefully at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina, Sask. She was born on October 5, 1927 at Regina, Sask. and was one of nine children born to Nicholas and Elizabeth (nee Bocico) Walters of Kayville, Sask. She attended Queen Alexandra School and upon finishing school moved to Regina to work at the Grey Nun's Hospital (now the Pasqua Hospital) in the Dietary Department. It was while living in Regina, that she met the love of her life. On August 6, 1955, she married Daniel Mayes of Assiniboa. Together they entered into the farming industry and were very successful in their diverse operation of grain and livestock. She had a passion for cooking, gardening, sewing and crocheting to name a few. She was a member of the Congress Ladies Guild, an active member of the Descent of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church in Assiniboia and a member of the Assiniboia Club 55 Senior's Center. Rose and Dan enjoyed travelling and went extensively throughout points in Canada from British Columbia to the Maritimes, various U.S. destinations, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. One of the most memorable trips Rose took was to Romania to meet with family on her mom's side. In February of 1996, Rose and Dan moved into the town of Assiniboia and enjoyed their retirement. Rose leaves to mourn her son Ronald (Laureen) Mayes; daughter-in-law Carol Mayes; grandchildren Rayna (Brandon) Cardinal and Landon Mayes; brother Fred (Esther) Walters; sisters-in-law Vera Walters, Eleanor Biholar and Shirley Mayes; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Daniel Mayes; son Lawrence Mayes; parents Nicholas and Elizabeth Walters; sisters Jenny Petrescu and Mary Sagin; brothers Mike, William, Nick, Gabriel and John. PRAYER SERVICE was held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Regina on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and ORTHODOX FUNERAL SERVICE was held at St. George's Roman Catholic Church in Assiniboia on Friday, August 2, 2019. Rev. Fr. E. Cristian Frunzulica was the officiating priest. Cantor was Don Punga. Pallbearers were Landon Mayes, Mike Mayes, Robert Mayes, Wesley Mayes, Allan Sagin, Wayne Sagin, Darrell Walters and Lyle Wilson. Cross Bearer was Carol Sagin. Flag Bearers were Larry Walters and Justine Walton. Interment was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Assiniboia. Following the interment service family and friends gathered at St. George's Roman Catholic Church Hall for fellowship and lunch, which also included a tribute to Rose, which was given by Carol Mayes and Rayna Cardinal. Donations in memory of Rose may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Memorial Fund. Arrangements were entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, Sask.







