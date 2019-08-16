Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Woit. View Sign Obituary

Rose Woit June 8, 1928 -- August 2, 2019 Rose Marie Woit (nee Dirk) was born on her family farm near Lancer, SK on June 8, 1928, to Joseph and Clara Dirk. She was the youngest of four children. Rose spent a happy childhood on the farm and then moved to Moose Jaw, where she worked for RL Cushing Millwork. She met her husband of 68 years on a blind date! Rose married Allan Woit on October 21, 1950, and moved to Allan's family farm near Mossbank, SK. Their only daughter, Brenda, was born in 1958, after which they moved into Mossbank. Allan continued to farm and drove a school bus, while Rose spent many years teaching piano to children in the area, playing the organ for St. Louis Catholic Church, gardening, and doing a variety of crafts. Rose and Allan loved square dancing and they attended dances all over the area. They later purchased a trailer and joined the Good Sams Camping Club, making many lifelong friends as they traveled around the country. In 2015, Rose and Allan sold their house in Mossbank and moved into the Furrows and Faith Retirement Home, but they continued to do the camping that they both loved! Rose was never one to waste time so her hours at Furrows and Faith were spent doing her handiwork. She made and donated thousands of rosaries to people in countries all over the world. Sadly, Rose passed away at the Moose Jaw Hospital on August 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband Allan of Mossbank, daughter Brenda of Regina, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside Service was held on Friday, August 9, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the Mossbank Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at







