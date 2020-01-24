Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Jack. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Ross Samuel Jack Ross's life began on the 1st of December 1929, together with his twin sister Patricia in Loreburn born to Samuel Townsend Jack and Ethel Gilkinson. During the Dirty 30's his family moved to Rouleau. After high school, Ross entered the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon and graduated from the College of Law in 1953. That same year, he began dating Kathleen (Kay), a Law classmate of his and they were married July 3, 1954. As Ross stated in his memoirs "Kay was the best thing that had ever happened to him and was a blessing throughout their time together". Together Ross and Kay had three children, Nancy, Gary and Alison. Nancy went on to be a teacher and nurse, Gary earned his living by way of his talent as a pianist and Alison an educator. Ross practiced law in Regina and Calgary before joining a law firm in Assiniboia in 1964 until 1981. Ross and Kay were very involved in their community to make opportunities for their children and others. Ross was involved with the Regina and Calgary Family Service Bureaus, Saskatchewan Music Festival Association, Assiniboia Credit Union Board of Management, Kinsmen, Chairman of the Rotary Youth Exchange Program and Counsellor to exchange students and the president and member of the Community Band. They were very proud of the Assiniboia community and were thankful to the wonderful upbringing this town allowed their family. Ross wrote "Life had been good to us and it was understood between Kay and I that we wanted to give something of use to the people of the Third World," so they accepted an offer for a CUSO posting to Papua New Guinea in 1981. He and Kay sold everything, with the blessings of their kids, and immersed themselves into Polynesian life as CUSO Volunteers in Papua New Guinea advising local governments in their respective responsibilities. After learning Melanesian Pidgin, Ross and Kay travelled to remote villages to teach and help the villagers understand the new constitution. Their reward was the trust and friendship they gained. In 1985, at the request of the Commonwealth Secretariat, London, England, Ross worked in Tuvalu, Central Pacific, with its Government to establish the role of their first People's Lawyer. His main brief was to advise on all aspects of the law to anyone who asked for it, and to represent people in court if necessary. All free of charge. After their overseas posts, Ross and Kay moved to Victoria, B.C. While Kay worked with immigrants and refugees, Ross worked in an 8-resident Group Home for Schizophrenics, as an assistant manager of a Fast-food Restaurant during the Olympics and then operated his private cleaning business under the name "Mr. Jack of All Trades". In 1989 Ross and Kay went back to their prairie roots and moved back to Regina. Ross worked as an activity director at Willian Booth Special Care Home, an assistant manager of a food-services training facility for Schizophrenics and continued providing support and volunteering at the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Ross and Kay moved back to Assiniboia in 2014 to go "home". Besides enjoying the love of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, Ross's hobbies and interests were watercolour and acrylic painting, woodworking, gardening, singing in the choir, drama and cross-words. Ross and Kay lived in Prairie Villa and then, most recently at the Foyer d'Youville in Gravelbourg where they received wonderful care. Ross was no stranger to work and loved the challenges and blessings each encounter gave him. His life was varied and one that he embraced daily. He was a humble man, had strong faith and just loved making a difference in other people's lives. He didn't like pretence and cared about each person he met. He had a generous heart and love for his family, friends, community and country. Ross passed away January 3, 2020 at the Foyer d'Youville in Gravelbourg at the age of 90. Ross is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kathleen Jack, his two daughters, Nancy (Tim) Banick and Alison (Terry) Lewis, his grandchildren Damian (Brandy) Banick, Kara (Dan) Banick-D'Alimonte, Jenny (Cade) Lewis and Carter (Nicole) Lewis, great-grandchildren Mykal, Taye, Rain and Justis, Ross's sister, Golden Christie, brother and sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his twin Patricia, parents- Samuel and Ethel Jack, and his son Gary Jack (deceased 1994). Service to celebrate Ross's life was held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ross Funeral Chapel with Les Wilcock presiding. Tribute to Ross was presented by Terry Lewis. A private family interment will take place at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Ross Jack may be made to South Country Health Care Foundation for the Hospice Palliative Suite at the Assiniboia Union Hospital. The family wish to sincerely thank all of the caring and compassionate caregivers at Foyer d'Youville and all wonderful friends who enriched his life. Arrangements entrusted with Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







