Rubena Topola
Rubena Topola (Lawrick) of Saskatoon, SK passed away July 17, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Predeceased by her husband Nick G. Topola December 8, 2003, parents Dan Lawrick and Maria Banilevic; brothers William, George, John, Constantin (Gus), Joseph and Daniel; sisters Annie Welish, Helen Spanier, Dora Patrick, Margareta Szaloczi, Georgina Punga, Emily Marcenko; sons-in-law Edgar Boyle and Murray Sjogren, Rubena is survived by loving daughters Eileen Boyle and Marilyn Sjogren; grandchildren: Bryce (Erin) Boyle, Darby (Kerry) Boyle, Ryley (Meahgan) Boyle, Matthew (Ashley) Sjogren, Melissa (Ryan) Bazar, Michelle (Matthew) Supria; great-grandchildren Kinley and Olivia Boyle, Camden and Jacob Boyle, Daxton and Aauna Boyle, Alexander, Lincoln and Madyson Sjogren, Lillian and Johnathan Bazar, Matthius and Mateo Supria; and sister Lorraine Waslenko. Orthodox Funeral Service was held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. The Very Rev. Fr. Cosmin Vint officiating priest. Interment at Ascension of Our Lord Orthodox Cemetery, Elm Springs, SK. Please join us in remembering Rubena by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
