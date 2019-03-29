Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Lucille Birss. View Sign

Ruby Lucille Birss Ruby Lucille Birss (Sinclair) passed away December 2, 2018 at the Assiniboia Union Hospital. Memorial service was December 7, 2018 at the Trinity United Church Limerick, SK. Survived by son, Arthur Birss, daughter Bonnie (Rod) Ruzicka; grandchildren: Sheila (Jeff) Caughell, Cory Birss, David (Noelle) Birss, Lindsay Birss, Dana (Gord) Klein, Jayce (Amanda) Ruzicka; great grandchildren: Jack Caughell, Alice Caughell, Alex Wyatt, Spencer Birss, Bailey Birss, Aura-Leigh Birss, Jackson Birss, Mason Jordon, Logan Klein, Maddie Klein, Katie Klein, Payton Ruzicka, Justin Ruzicka and Connor Ruzicka; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by husband Marshal W. Birss, daughter-in-law Valerie Birss, nephew Kelvin Sinclair, mother Kezia (Knox) Sinclair, father Neil Sinclair, sister Joyce (Ken) Hamilton, brother Authur (Adeline) Sinclair, sister-in-laws Helen (Godrey) Kraus, Bessie (Frank) Hawkeye, Jessie (Fred) Courtnage, Marge (Bill) Erfle, Irene (Don) McKenzie.





Ruby Lucille Birss (Sinclair) passed away December 2, 2018 at the Assiniboia Union Hospital. Memorial service was December 7, 2018 at the Trinity United Church Limerick, SK. Survived by son, Arthur Birss, daughter Bonnie (Rod) Ruzicka; grandchildren: Sheila (Jeff) Caughell, Cory Birss, David (Noelle) Birss, Lindsay Birss, Dana (Gord) Klein, Jayce (Amanda) Ruzicka; great grandchildren: Jack Caughell, Alice Caughell, Alex Wyatt, Spencer Birss, Bailey Birss, Aura-Leigh Birss, Jackson Birss, Mason Jordon, Logan Klein, Maddie Klein, Katie Klein, Payton Ruzicka, Justin Ruzicka and Connor Ruzicka; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by husband Marshal W. Birss, daughter-in-law Valerie Birss, nephew Kelvin Sinclair, mother Kezia (Knox) Sinclair, father Neil Sinclair, sister Joyce (Ken) Hamilton, brother Authur (Adeline) Sinclair, sister-in-laws Helen (Godrey) Kraus, Bessie (Frank) Hawkeye, Jessie (Fred) Courtnage, Marge (Bill) Erfle, Irene (Don) McKenzie. Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close