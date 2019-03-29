Ruby Lucille Birss Ruby Lucille Birss (Sinclair) passed away December 2, 2018 at the Assiniboia Union Hospital. Memorial service was December 7, 2018 at the Trinity United Church Limerick, SK. Survived by son, Arthur Birss, daughter Bonnie (Rod) Ruzicka; grandchildren: Sheila (Jeff) Caughell, Cory Birss, David (Noelle) Birss, Lindsay Birss, Dana (Gord) Klein, Jayce (Amanda) Ruzicka; great grandchildren: Jack Caughell, Alice Caughell, Alex Wyatt, Spencer Birss, Bailey Birss, Aura-Leigh Birss, Jackson Birss, Mason Jordon, Logan Klein, Maddie Klein, Katie Klein, Payton Ruzicka, Justin Ruzicka and Connor Ruzicka; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by husband Marshal W. Birss, daughter-in-law Valerie Birss, nephew Kelvin Sinclair, mother Kezia (Knox) Sinclair, father Neil Sinclair, sister Joyce (Ken) Hamilton, brother Authur (Adeline) Sinclair, sister-in-laws Helen (Godrey) Kraus, Bessie (Frank) Hawkeye, Jessie (Fred) Courtnage, Marge (Bill) Erfle, Irene (Don) McKenzie.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019