Sharon Gronsdahl Sharon Leota Gronsdahl, age 81, of Moose Jaw, SK, passed away May 30, 2019 at the Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, SK. Sharon was born March 7, 1938, only child of Bill and Ethel Fay. Sharon is survived by husband, John; four children: Morai (Cam) Forer and their sons Braden and Joel; Kirsten (Shane) Dodd and their daughters Chelsea and Tamara; Jay (Joy) Gronsdahl and their children Sophie and Ethan; Mark Gronsdahl (Rob) and great-granddaughter Willow. Sharon was raised in Wood Mountian, SK. where her father operated the hotel. She finished her high school in Assiniboia and moved to complete a Nursing Diploma in Lethbridge, AB. She studied one more year at the University of Saskatchewan to become a public health nurse. In June of 1961, she married John Gronsdahl and she practiced Public Health in Corvallis, Oregon where John completed his Master's degree in Agriculture Economics at Oregon State. John and Sharon moved to Swift Current and then to Regina before making their home on the Gronsdahl family farm near Assiniboia in 1973. This is where they raised their family. Sharon returned to work in 1981 as a nurse at the Pioneer Lodge in Assiniboia where she worked until she retired so she and John could spend some of the winter months in Arizona. Sharon enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, socializing and will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humour that brightened the lives of the people around her. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Sharon's Funeral Service was held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Assiniboia, SK. Pastor Robert Langdon officiated. Tribute was shared by Morai and Jay. Music ministry led by Judy Chubb. Pallbearers were Sharon's grandchildren. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. followed by fellowship and lunch at Messiah Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Donations in Memory of Sharon may be made to the Sask. Heart & Stroke Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at







