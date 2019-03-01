Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Oancia. View Sign

Sharon Elaine Oancia With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sharon Elaine Oancia (Embury) of Assiniboia, SK that occurred on February 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family, at the age of 57 years. Sharon is lovingly remembered by her husband Blair; daughter Kaitlin and son, Braden; her mother Ida Embury; siblings David (Brenda) Embury, Debbie (Harvey) Hysuik, Susan (Joe) Lytle and Brian Embury; mother-in- law Marion Oancia; sisters and brothers-in-law Janet (Wes) Heatcoat, Glenda (Daryl) Goruik, Gail (Mark) Rasmussen; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her father, Ross Embury and father-in-law Clarence Oancia. Sharon was born in Swift Current, SK on July 7th, 1961, the fourth of five children. She was raised in Assiniboia and graduated from Assiniboia Composite High School, where she excelled at many sports. She then attended the University of Regina obtaining her Bachelor of Education degree. She married Blair Oancia, on Nov. 22, 1986 and settled at the farm near Stonehenge, SK. Sharon's pride and joy, her children: Kaitlin Elaine, born in Aug. 1988 and Braden Blair, born in June 1991, were truly the lights of her life. Sharon loved being a Mother, Wife, and Teacher, and her whole world revolved around her family, farm, and teaching. Her family and friends meant everything to her. Sharon's teaching career began in Kayville, SK then Assiniboia Elementary and the Assiniboia Composite High School. Sharon was an amazing teacher who had a special talent working with her students. She was fun, lighthearted, kind and had a heart of gold. During her teaching career she also coached numerous sports teams. A Celebration of Sharon?s Life service was held on Monday, February 26, 2019 at the Prince of Wales Cultrual Centre, in Assiniboia, with Les Wilcock presiding, Joe Lytle presenting the eulogy and Kathy Corcoran presenting a tribute. Urn Bearer was Braden with resting place at the columbarium, Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations in memory of Sharon may be made to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency-Allan Blair Cancer Centre. Expressions of sympathy for the Oancia family may be shared at







With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sharon Elaine Oancia (Embury) of Assiniboia, SK that occurred on February 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family, at the age of 57 years. Sharon is lovingly remembered by her husband Blair; daughter Kaitlin and son, Braden; her mother Ida Embury; siblings David (Brenda) Embury, Debbie (Harvey) Hysuik, Susan (Joe) Lytle and Brian Embury; mother-in- law Marion Oancia; sisters and brothers-in-law Janet (Wes) Heatcoat, Glenda (Daryl) Goruik, Gail (Mark) Rasmussen; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her father, Ross Embury and father-in-law Clarence Oancia. Sharon was born in Swift Current, SK on July 7th, 1961, the fourth of five children. She was raised in Assiniboia and graduated from Assiniboia Composite High School, where she excelled at many sports. She then attended the University of Regina obtaining her Bachelor of Education degree. She married Blair Oancia, on Nov. 22, 1986 and settled at the farm near Stonehenge, SK. Sharon's pride and joy, her children: Kaitlin Elaine, born in Aug. 1988 and Braden Blair, born in June 1991, were truly the lights of her life. Sharon loved being a Mother, Wife, and Teacher, and her whole world revolved around her family, farm, and teaching. Her family and friends meant everything to her. Sharon's teaching career began in Kayville, SK then Assiniboia Elementary and the Assiniboia Composite High School. Sharon was an amazing teacher who had a special talent working with her students. She was fun, lighthearted, kind and had a heart of gold. During her teaching career she also coached numerous sports teams. A Celebration of Sharon?s Life service was held on Monday, February 26, 2019 at the Prince of Wales Cultrual Centre, in Assiniboia, with Les Wilcock presiding, Joe Lytle presenting the eulogy and Kathy Corcoran presenting a tribute. Urn Bearer was Braden with resting place at the columbarium, Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations in memory of Sharon may be made to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency-Allan Blair Cancer Centre. Expressions of sympathy for the Oancia family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ross Funeral Service

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close