Sharon Elaine Oancia With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sharon Elaine Oancia (Embury) of Assiniboia, SK that occurred on February 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family, at the age of 57 years. Sharon is lovingly remembered by her husband Blair; daughter Kaitlin and son, Braden; her mother Ida Embury; siblings David (Brenda) Embury, Debbie (Harvey) Hysuik, Susan (Joe) Lytle and Brian Embury; mother-in- law Marion Oancia; sisters and brothers-in-law Janet (Wes) Heatcoat, Glenda (Daryl) Goruik, Gail (Mark) Rasmussen; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her father, Ross Embury and father-in-law Clarence Oancia. Sharon was born in Swift Current, SK on July 7th, 1961, the fourth of five children. She was raised in Assiniboia and graduated from Assiniboia Composite High School, where she excelled at many sports. She then attended the University of Regina obtaining her Bachelor of Education degree. She married Blair Oancia, on Nov. 22, 1986 and settled at the farm near Stonehenge, SK. Sharon's pride and joy, her children: Kaitlin Elaine, born in Aug. 1988 and Braden Blair, born in June 1991, were truly the lights of her life. Sharon loved being a Mother, Wife, and Teacher, and her whole world revolved around her family, farm, and teaching. Her family and friends meant everything to her. Sharon's teaching career began in Kayville, SK then Assiniboia Elementary and the Assiniboia Composite High School. Sharon was an amazing teacher who had a special talent working with her students. She was fun, lighthearted, kind and had a heart of gold. During her teaching career she also coached numerous sports teams. A Celebration of Sharon?s Life service was held on Monday, February 26, 2019 at the Prince of Wales Cultrual Centre, in Assiniboia, with Les Wilcock presiding, Joe Lytle presenting the eulogy and Kathy Corcoran presenting a tribute. Urn Bearer was Braden with resting place at the columbarium, Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations in memory of Sharon may be made to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency-Allan Blair Cancer Centre. Expressions of sympathy for the Oancia family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019