Sheryl Ann Reader
Sheryl Ann Reader of Woodrow, Saskatchewan passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 69 years. She was the second child and eldest daughter of Lloyd and Joy Jones. She was born on February 11, 1951, in Mankota, Saskatchewan. She grew up on the farm, one mile north of McCord, Saskatchewan. The McDonald Creek ran by the farm and many hours were spent rafting, catching fish, tobogganing, and skating on it. She attended McCord School and Glentworth High School. After graduation, she attended STI in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and upon completion worked as a school administrative assistant. Sheryl married Dale Reader on October 7, 1972, in McCord. Their first home was in Woodrow, Saskatchewan. Their son Daryl was born on January 18, 1975, in Swift Current, Saskatchewan and their daughter Carmen was born April 15, 1977, in Regina, Saskatchewan. In 1978, they built a new home south of Woodrow. Sheryl was a loving wife, devoted mother and advocate for children with special needs. Her mission in life was to provide the best possible care and education for not only her children but all children with disabilities. In January 1980, the family purchased a home in Moose Jaw where Daryl and Carmen received their education, returning to the farm on the weekends. Sheryl enjoyed her close relationships with the Tressel, Reimche, Lockhart and Levay families which living in the city provided. In 1979, Sheryl was diagnosed with Myotonic Dystrophy, a form of Muscular Dystrophy. She accepted her diagnosis with positivity, and grace, never complaining. In January 2018, Sheryl needing extra care reluctantly left the farm and resided at Ross-Payant Centennial Nursing Home in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan until her passing on November 13, 2020. Sheryl was a caring and tender, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend and will be sorely missed. Even in her last years she continued to advocate for people with special needs and found the strength to work for policy change in Sask Long Term Care for residents' needing special medical equipment. Maintaining her independence was her personal goal. She would want others struggling to remember to never give up and to use your voice to help others who may not be able to. Sheryl is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Dale Reader; son Daryl Reader; mother Joy Jones; brothers Dale Jones, Bob (Shelley) Jones; sisters Linda (Murray) McCrank, Debra (Rick) Olliver; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her daughter Carmen Reader (2018); father Lloyd Jones (1999); father-in-law Harry Reader (2000) and mother-in-law Helen Reader (1992); brother-in-law Wayne Reader (2017). Funeral Service was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Piche Hawkins Grondin Funeral Chapels in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, with Reverend Janelle Shaw officiating. Eulogy was given by Dale Reader and Reg Reimche. Music by Skylae Reader, Tkeyae Reader and Becky Jo Jones. Picture and Memory Tribute shared by Linda McCrank and Christine Olliver. Active Pallbearers were Trent Olliver, Scott Olliver, Reg Reimche, Jesse Levay, Brennan Jones and Cody Jones. Interment took place at Woodrow Municipal Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sheryl's memory to the Assiniboia Auxiliary for Long Term Care c/o Ross Payant Nursing Home Box 454, Assiniboia, Sk S0H 0B0 were greatly appreciated. Sheryl and her family want to thank the kind and caring staff at Ross Payant Nursing Home. She spoke of them with love. They were a huge part of her life and she regarded them as her extended family. She would be happy to know any donations are going to improve life for friends there. Special thanks to you to Dr. Skomro and the team at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for their support throughout her years in their care. She respected and trusted you all. Sheryl's found a new freedom when Telemiracle provided a power chair for her in 2018. Family and friends are invited to sign the online book of condolences at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca.