Shirley Doll Shirley Elva Doll (nee Oberding) of Bengough, SK passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the age of 85 years. Shirley was born on January 9, 1934, to Anton and Emma (nee Scheck) Oberding, making her the youngest of six children. She started school at the age of six in a country school then completed her high school years in Viceroy. Shirley met her husband, Norbert Doll, in Viceroy and they were married on December 1, 1950. They made their home in Viceroy, and in 1951 they were blessed with their son, John. Shirley worked for the Viceroy Post Office for 8 years, and also kept books for John Gibbons Transport. In 1966, they moved to Bengough, where Norbert opened his own garage. Shirley continued to work for the Post Office in Bengough for 18 years, while continuing to keep books for the garage. In 1979, the garage was sold and Norbert and Shirley entered retirement. Retirement life for the couple consisted of the pair purchasing a truck, camper, and boat, and then spending a great deal of time camping and fishing. Every year they took a trip to Austin, MB for their annual Museum Days. Shirley's main hobby and passion was gardening. She grew a large garden every year and gave it her full attention, resulting in a bountiful harvest that she shared with her family and friends. Shirley loved spending time with her family, her granddaughters, and her great grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her loving family, son John (Edna) Doll; granddaughter Tammy (Blair) Patterson, great grandchildren Denton and Kaleb; granddaughter Deidra (Mark) Anderson, great grandchildren Lachlan and Maquinna; granddaughter Nicole (Christopher) Harris, great grandchildren Cohen and Calder; sister Marie Lucas; brother-in-law Gary (Carol) Doll; sisters-in-law Bernice Christianson, Betty Ann (Tony) Rollheiser, Bertha Doll; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Norbert Doll; parents Anton and Emma Oberding; sister Clara (Peter) Striha; brothers Melvin Oberding, Frank (Mary) Oberding, James (Mary) Oberding; father and mother-in-law Isidore and Elizabeth Doll; sisters-in-law Florence (Walter) Seifert, Gloria Doll; brothers-in-law Jerry Shasko, Bernie Christianson, Jerome (Anita) Doll, Lawrence Doll, Roy Lucas; nephews Phillip Oberding, Randy Oberding, Mark Lucas, Alvin Shasko; niece Debbie Shasko. Funeral Service was held on Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels, Assiniboia, SK. Celebrant was Wendy Gibson DLM. The eulogy was shared by Tammy Patterson. Honourary pallbearers were "all those who shared in Shirley's life". Urn bearer was John Doll. Family interment at the Viceroy Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Shirley to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 200-4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 0G3 were greatly appreciated.







