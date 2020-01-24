Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Engstrom. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Shirley Engstrom (nee Alexander) Shirley passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at Ross Payant Nursing Home at 90 years of age. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon, granddaughter Julia, daughter Kris, sons-in-law Jim Cosh and Des Browning. Siblings: David (Elsie) Alexander, Esther, Wes (Phyllis), Morley (Betty), Robert. She is survived by her three children Vic (Leslie) of Assiniboia, Janice (Larry) Hilderman of Wolseley, Betty Anne Cosh of Okotoks, brother John (Judy) Alexander of Saskatoon, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was born August 12, 1929, on the road to Avonlea, SK. After schooling at Crystal Hill, Wheatstone, Moose Jaw and high school in Assiniboia, Shirley met Gordon the love of her life. They were married April 14, 1950 and started life on the farm. She raised chickens, milked cows and always had a huge garden. She was an accomplished cook, seamstress and quilter. Shirley was active in her church Emmanuel and then Messiah Lutheran Church, and a dedicated member of the ELW and LFC. In 1986 they moved to a new house in Assiniboia, spending time with friends and family, visiting the housebound and hospitalized and she continued sewing and quilting. Funeral Service was held January 11, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Assiniboia, SK, with Pastor Doug Miner officiating, scripture readers were Zach Shenher, Joel Hilderman and Melanie Robinson, tribute was given by Leslie Engstrom and Clint Engstrom, music ministry provided by Messiah Gospel Bank. Pallbearers were Shirley's grandsons: Zach Shenher, Clint Engstrom, Joel Hilderman, Luc Hilderman, Dan Robinson and Tyler Cosh. Interment followed at Emmanuel Prairie Gardens, Congress, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK., SK.







