Shirley Kupper (nee Day)
Shirley Ann Joyce Day was born January 6, 1942 in Coronach, Saskatchewan at her Grandma Day's nursing home (Grandma Day was a midwife). Shirley passed away August 19, 2020 at the Coronach Health Centre, Coronach, SK.Shirley grew up and attended grades one to ten and then grade twelve in Coronach. Part of grade eleven was taken at The Convent of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in Gravelbourg, SK, along with her cousin Louise Legare. Leaving the convent at Christmas, the two girls moved back to finish their grade eleven in Coronach High School. After graduation, Shirley applied into nursing but her application was received too late. She then enrolled in a ten-month steno course at Reliance School of Commerce in Regina. In 1961, she was employed as an assistant secretary-treasurer for the Gull Lake School Unit until December of that year. She then transferred to Borderland School Unit in Rockglen, SK. While employed there she took the Local Government Administration course and received her LGA Certificate in 1963. Shirley married Ralph Kupper July 6, 1963. They had three children: Rodney, Todd and Carla. In 1964, Shirley began a new job as assistant secretary at the RM #11 and the Village of Coronach. Her boss, Harold Siggelkow, allowed her to teach part-time at Coronach School, teaching high school students a business course. In 1978, Shirley was hired on as school secretary where she worked until she retired in 2000. In 1972, she introduced the TOPS society to Coronach as Area Captain serving that organization for seven years. Shirley was an instrumental organization committee member of the 50th Homecoming Celebration in 1976. She loved curling with her mom's team. She spent much of her "spare" time sewing, crocheting, knitting, crafts of all kinds, gardening and cooking. Shirley taught piano lessons for several years. She played piano, saxophone and trombone in a high school band, joined community choirs and really enjoyed her music. Predeceased by her husband Ralph in January 2000, parents, Emma and Marvin Day, brother Gregory, parents-in-law Eugene and Rose Kupper, brothers-in-law Carl (Pearl) Kupper, Don (Eleanor) Kupper, Claude Rousseau and sisters-in-law Leona (Frank) Briltz, Gloria Kupper, several cousins.Shirley is survived by: her son Rod (Della) and children Katie and Nicole of Regina, SK; son Todd (Cindy) and children Jordan and Chelsea of Coaldale, AB; daughter Carla (David) Candler and children Mitchell, Matthew and Michael of Chaplin, SK, sister Val Rousseau, brother Don (Anne Marie) Day, sisters-in-law Angela (Andy) Giraudier, Carole Moerike, Patricia Day, brother-in-law Laurence Kupper, cousins, nieces and nephews.A Funeral Mass for Shirley was celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Ignace Roman Catholic Church, Willow Bunch, SK. Father Gerry Bauche was Celebrant. Music ministry was performed by Linda Poirier. The Pascal Candle was lit by children, Rod, Todd and Carla. The readers were Val Rousseau and Dianna Kupper. A Tribute to Shirley was given by Cameron Kupper. Pallbearers were: Clayton Rousseau, Mark Kupper, Brent Noll, Grant Noll, Tyson Rousseau, Curtis Kupper. Interment followed at Coronach Cemetery, Coronach, SK. Donations in Memory of Shirley may be made to the Coronach and Area Health Care Foundation or Masses may be said for Shirley. Please join in remembering Shirley by visiting her memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
