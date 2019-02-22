Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Strachan. View Sign

Shirley May Strachan (nee Taylor) Shirley May Strachan, late of Coronach, SK passed away on February 2, 2019 at Assiniboia Union Hospital, at the age of 70 years. Predeceased by her parents, Aylmer and Maatje Taylor; her twin sister Sharon and husband Hugh Kradovill, Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ross, children Eric (Sheri) Strachan and Theresa Hicks; grandchildren: Jazmin (Andrew) Tjeltveit, Dillon Strachan (Megan Hansen) and their mother Marlene McNaughton; Jessie (Yana) Hicks, Cole Hicks, Alex Hicks and their father Dennis Hicks; great-grandchildren Blade and Steel Hicks, and Rowyn Tjeltveit; brothers and sisters Aylmer (Doris) Taylor, Dianne (Rick) Wallin, Pat (Scot) Johnson, Wendy (Blair) Busch, Larry Taylor (Sherrill Taylor); and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley and her twin sister were born in Osage, SK on February 22, 1948. She grew up in Creelman where her parents farmed until 1960 when they moved to the big city of Weyburn. Shirley and Ross met on a blind date set up by Ross' brother Earl in 1964 and were married the following year. Shirley and Ross spent the better part of their working careers operating the Red and White/Lucky Dollar grocery store in Coronach where they raised their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, she was an avid curler and curling coach. Shirley loved to cook, bake, garden, and loved to dote on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment was held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Coronach Cemetery, Coronach, SK, followed by A Celebration of Linda's Life at the Coronach Community Hall at 2:00 pm. Eric and family presented a beautiful tribute to "Gramma". Linda Poirier provided the music. Donations may be made in Shirley's memory to her favourite charity,







Shirley May Strachan, late of Coronach, SK passed away on February 2, 2019 at Assiniboia Union Hospital, at the age of 70 years. Predeceased by her parents, Aylmer and Maatje Taylor; her twin sister Sharon and husband Hugh Kradovill, Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ross, children Eric (Sheri) Strachan and Theresa Hicks; grandchildren: Jazmin (Andrew) Tjeltveit, Dillon Strachan (Megan Hansen) and their mother Marlene McNaughton; Jessie (Yana) Hicks, Cole Hicks, Alex Hicks and their father Dennis Hicks; great-grandchildren Blade and Steel Hicks, and Rowyn Tjeltveit; brothers and sisters Aylmer (Doris) Taylor, Dianne (Rick) Wallin, Pat (Scot) Johnson, Wendy (Blair) Busch, Larry Taylor (Sherrill Taylor); and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley and her twin sister were born in Osage, SK on February 22, 1948. She grew up in Creelman where her parents farmed until 1960 when they moved to the big city of Weyburn. Shirley and Ross met on a blind date set up by Ross' brother Earl in 1964 and were married the following year. Shirley and Ross spent the better part of their working careers operating the Red and White/Lucky Dollar grocery store in Coronach where they raised their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, she was an avid curler and curling coach. Shirley loved to cook, bake, garden, and loved to dote on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment was held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Coronach Cemetery, Coronach, SK, followed by A Celebration of Linda's Life at the Coronach Community Hall at 2:00 pm. Eric and family presented a beautiful tribute to "Gramma". Linda Poirier provided the music. Donations may be made in Shirley's memory to her favourite charity, The Salvation Army . Expressions of sympathy for the Strachan family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK Funeral Home Ross Funeral Service

123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close