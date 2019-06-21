Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Derbyshire. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Steven Russell Derbyshire, age 53, of Sherwood Park, AB on June 2, 2019. Steve had a sharp wit and infectious laugh. He loved to make people smile and would tease or prank someone to brighten their day. Your day was always better after he had entered it. He was fearless in his joy of life. If someone said it was too hard, Steve would conquer it. Steve loved his family time at Thanksgiving and Christmas that were always filled with laughter, reminiscing and playing games. His life became complete when he met his wife and best friend, Cari and she became part of our family. Together, they created Zachary. Shortly after, Steve retired from his career at Corrections Canada to become a full time stay at home Dad. Steve was an exceptional father and his love for Zachary knew no limits. He would spend hours encouraging Zachary's imagination and teaching him things. Steve was predeceased by his paternal grandfather and grandmother, Archie and Thelma Wilson; and his maternal grandmother, Lawrence Goruick. Steve leaves to mourn his loving wife, Cari, their four year old son Zachary; his parents, Ted and Julie Derbyshire; his brother Roger and Deanna Derbyshire and their children: Paula, Michael and Natalie; his sister Linda and Claude Wood and children: Joel, Victoria and Samantha; Cari's mom, Sheila Piquette; Cari?s sister Sarah Hammond, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside Service for Steven was held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK, facilitated by Anette Pryce. A Remembrance of Steven's Life Celebration was held at St. George's R.C. Parish Hall, Assiniboia, SK with Heather Hobbs facilitating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steven may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Suite 800 2323 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4P2C9; 1-800-378-2233; cysticfibrosis.ca . Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from June 21 to June 22, 2019

