Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Hayward. View Sign

Susan Josephine Hayward (nee DeBruyne) On February 10, 2019, Susan Hayward, age 96, former longtime resident of Assiniboia, SK, passed away peacefully at Lafleche & District Health Centre. Susan was born April 20, 1922 on the family farm and raised in the Ceylon area of SK. She was the 6th of 9 children born to Proper and Elvire DeBruyne, a couple who came to Canada from Belgium. The family was involved in farming and had a market garden; this may explain why Susan was such an excellent gardener. After Susan and Cecil Hayward were married in 1948, they lived in Stoughton and Regina before Cecil's work brought them to Assiniboia in 1950. They were both very involved in the Royal Canadian Legion and Susan was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the St. Boniface and St Lawrence Anglican church. Susan was devoted wife and mother, a loyal friend and a lovely neighbour. She was a person who put the needs of others first. She will no doubt be remembered for her thoughtfulness, generosity, and wonderful baking which she always had on hand to share with whoever dropped by. Susan took great pleasure in doing whatever she could to help out family, friends and neighbours. She will be remembered for her warm smile, good nature and generosity, especially with her faboulous baking and produce from her abundundant garden. For the most part, Susan was a full-time home-maker but she did work for a few years at the Pioneer Lodge. Working with seniors was something she really enjoyed. This was not surprising as she always enjoyed being of service to others. Susan loved to spend time with her grandchildren whenever they visited and when she and Cec traveled to see them in Alberta and BC. Cecil passed away in 2007. After his death, Susan remained living in the family home on 5th Ave East until she was 90. She then moved to Prairie Villa (2012- 2015), from 2015 until her death she was at the Lafleche Health Centre. Predeceased by her husband Cecil (2007), five brothers: Albert, Marshall, George, John and Raymond DeBruyne, and two sisters: Margaret Bourassa and Blanche Russell, Susan is survived by daughter, Lynda Hayward (Brent Gloeckler), son Ken, four grandchildren: Alyssa (James) Charbonneau, Max (Cindy) Gloeckler, Megan (Darren) Anderson and Jeremy Hayward, eight great-grandchildren and sister, Madeleine Charmont. The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Prairie Villa and the Lafleche Health Centre for their excellent care of Mom. Funeral Liturgy was held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK with Father Dennis Remot presiding. Honour Guard and rites conducted by the Royal Canadian Legion, Assiniboia Branch #17. Interment followed at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Daughter Lynda, lit the Pascal Candle, readers were Marjorie Hamilton, Lynn Sangster; Music Ministry led by Jeannette & Raymond Mynett; Pallbearers were: Robert Sinclair, Grant Sangster, Ken Hamilton, Nelson Lamb, Dallas Loken, Gary Miller. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to the SK Heart & Stroke Foundation. Expressions of sympathy for the Hayward family may be shared at







On February 10, 2019, Susan Hayward, age 96, former longtime resident of Assiniboia, SK, passed away peacefully at Lafleche & District Health Centre. Susan was born April 20, 1922 on the family farm and raised in the Ceylon area of SK. She was the 6th of 9 children born to Proper and Elvire DeBruyne, a couple who came to Canada from Belgium. The family was involved in farming and had a market garden; this may explain why Susan was such an excellent gardener. After Susan and Cecil Hayward were married in 1948, they lived in Stoughton and Regina before Cecil's work brought them to Assiniboia in 1950. They were both very involved in the Royal Canadian Legion and Susan was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the St. Boniface and St Lawrence Anglican church. Susan was devoted wife and mother, a loyal friend and a lovely neighbour. She was a person who put the needs of others first. She will no doubt be remembered for her thoughtfulness, generosity, and wonderful baking which she always had on hand to share with whoever dropped by. Susan took great pleasure in doing whatever she could to help out family, friends and neighbours. She will be remembered for her warm smile, good nature and generosity, especially with her faboulous baking and produce from her abundundant garden. For the most part, Susan was a full-time home-maker but she did work for a few years at the Pioneer Lodge. Working with seniors was something she really enjoyed. This was not surprising as she always enjoyed being of service to others. Susan loved to spend time with her grandchildren whenever they visited and when she and Cec traveled to see them in Alberta and BC. Cecil passed away in 2007. After his death, Susan remained living in the family home on 5th Ave East until she was 90. She then moved to Prairie Villa (2012- 2015), from 2015 until her death she was at the Lafleche Health Centre. Predeceased by her husband Cecil (2007), five brothers: Albert, Marshall, George, John and Raymond DeBruyne, and two sisters: Margaret Bourassa and Blanche Russell, Susan is survived by daughter, Lynda Hayward (Brent Gloeckler), son Ken, four grandchildren: Alyssa (James) Charbonneau, Max (Cindy) Gloeckler, Megan (Darren) Anderson and Jeremy Hayward, eight great-grandchildren and sister, Madeleine Charmont. The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Prairie Villa and the Lafleche Health Centre for their excellent care of Mom. Funeral Liturgy was held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK with Father Dennis Remot presiding. Honour Guard and rites conducted by the Royal Canadian Legion, Assiniboia Branch #17. Interment followed at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Daughter Lynda, lit the Pascal Candle, readers were Marjorie Hamilton, Lynn Sangster; Music Ministry led by Jeannette & Raymond Mynett; Pallbearers were: Robert Sinclair, Grant Sangster, Ken Hamilton, Nelson Lamb, Dallas Loken, Gary Miller. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to the SK Heart & Stroke Foundation. Expressions of sympathy for the Hayward family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Funeral Home Ross Funeral Service

123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close