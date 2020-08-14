1/1
Thomas Powrie
Thomas Lawrence Powrie Tom passed peacefully at dawn on August 1, 2020 at 87 years of age. A small family service was held in his memory.He will be dearly missed by his children Sheelagh, Doug, Ray and Rob and their spouses Barry, Sandra, Harvey and Cesar, by his grandchildren Meredith, Natalie and Meaghan Bara and Chelsea, Isaac and Jacob Powrie, and by his extended family and friends.He was predeceased by Gailene, his wife of thirty-eight years, in 1995, by his brother Kevin in 1962 and by his brother Jim in 2012. Tom was a Rhodes Scholar, and worked at the University of Alberta through a distinguished career, serving as a Professor of Economics, Head of the Department of Economics, interim Dean of Arts and as a member of the Board of Governors. His remains will be interred beside Gailene's in Mount Hope Cemetery in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, near the family farm where he grew up. Memorial donations may be made to World Vision, Hope Mission, The Salvation Army or the Grey Nuns Community Hospital.




Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service - South Edmonton
5311-91 Street
Edmonton, AB T6E 6E2
780- 450-0101
