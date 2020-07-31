Thomas James Slavin
Thomas James Slavin, aged 89, passed away on July 13, 2020. Dad was born on January 20, 1931 in Gravelbourg, SK. He was raised, and raised his own family on the farm his father homesteaded, 7 miles south of Palmer, SK. Dad was amazing, principled and chose a positive outlook every day. He had the best sense of humour. He believed in people, especially in his family and in his community. He was generous, and was always quietly there for those in need, most often providing that generosity anonymously. Dad was an avid athlete in his youth, and a passionate fan his entire life. He drove thousands of miles, in all kinds of weather to attend as many of his grandchildren's ringette, hockey, baseball, football, rugby and curling games as possible, even coaching when required. He never missed Riders, Blue Jays or Leafs games, and he provided a better teleplay than Russ for every curling event. He was delighted to have an Olympic Gold Medallist in the family. Dad was predeceased by his parents Thomas James Slavin Sr. and Ada Elizabeth Slavin (Ward), by his siblings Dennis Evans and Helen Beckstead, and by his brother-in-law Clarence Hunter. Dad is survived by his five daughters, Beth (Gordon) Dyck, June Duthie, Iris (Wayne) McDowell, Ev (Kent) Slavin-Scharback and Maureen (Kevin) Braun, and by his sister Frances Hunter. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Arden (Amy) Ausland, Thomas James Slavin Duthie Sr., Jennifer (Daniel) Stevens, Erin (Kerry) Shea, Kent Duthie, Steven (Shannel) Duthie, Mason Scharback and Brady (Sofia Mabergs) Scharback, and by his five great grandchildren, Bradley Stevens, Nash Ausland, Avlinh & Cecil Shea, and Thomas James Slavin Duthie Jr., and by his nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held on Saturday, July 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ross Funeral Home, 123 - 4th Avenue East, Assiniboia, SK. Pallbearers were: Arden Ausland, Jennifer Stevens, Bradley Stevens, Mason Scharback, Nash Ausland, Tom Hunter. Interment followed at the Geneva Cemetery, Palmer, SK. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation at www.heartandstroke.ca.
