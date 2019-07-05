Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy McNaughton. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Timothy Francis McNaughton of Assiniboia SK, passed peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the age of 62 after a long, courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) at Assiniboia Union Hospital, surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Indian Head, SK on September 22, 1956 to Ernie and Mabel (McCubbin) McNaughton. He was the middle of five children. Tim attended school in Fort Qu'Appelle, SK. He graduated from STI (Sask. Polytech) in 1975 and worked as an autobody technician for over 25 years, owning his own shop for a period of time. Tim moved to Assiniboia in November of 1980 for work. In 1982 he married Janice Rittinger in Grenfell, SK, with whom he had two sons: Dave (Tiffany and granddaughter Michaela) and Tom (Danielle). He retired from auto body in 2000 and began his career with the Co-op which he held for 18 years, providing services, knowledge and a good laugh to all that came through the doors. Tim was very neighborly, always going above and beyond to help others in his own quiet way. In recent years he enjoyed fishing, relaxing and socializing at Round Lake, SK. He was known for his hard work ethic, beef jerky, chicken wings and his dedication to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will be greatly missed by his wife Jan, son Dave (Tiffany), granddaughter Michaela, the apple of his eye, son Tom (Danielle), father and mother Ernie and Mabel, his two brothers Larry and Stan (Pat), two sisters Debbie (Carson) and Cindy (Doug), brother and sister-in-law Sam (Marlene), sister and brother-in-law Leslie (Dennis), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and the community of Assiniboia. Tim is predeceased by his grandparents Frank and Mildred McNaughton and Reynolds and Ada McCubbin as well his father and mother-in-law Jack and Vivian Rittinger. The funeral service was held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK, with Les Wilcock presiding. Tributes were given by his son Dave and sister-in-law Leslie McGhie. Pallbearers were Doug Walsh, Brian Missens, Craig FitzGerald, Brent Taylor, Perry Lawson and Mark Legare. Interment was at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society, 2430 - 8th Avenue, Regina SK S4R 5E3. Expressions of sympathy for the McNaughton family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from July 5 to July 6, 2019

