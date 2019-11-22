Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Duxbury. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Tom Duxbury Thomas Gordon Duxbury of Assiniboia, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Tom was born on June 4, 1926, on the family farm north of Limerick, Saskatchewan. He was the second child of Gordon and Jessie Duxbury. Tom married Gwen Willis on October 10, 1959. When they were first married, they lived in Moose Jaw where Tom worked as an electrician helping to wire many buildings in Moose Jaw, along with what was the base hospital. In their younger years, Tom and Gwen loved spending time with their friends. Their children remember many times spent with friends fishing, hunting, card parties and ski-doo parties. Tom and Gwen also joined the Elks organization with their friends. They loved this service group and the work they did and had many stories of the fun times they had at the Elks hall. Tom's great accomplishment, besides his children, was learning to fly. He loved flying. He owned a plane for a number of years with three other friends. He kept his license until he was too old to do so. It was still a treasured possession of his. When he was no longer allowed to fly, he joined the Search & Rescue team in Assiniboia as a spotter. This was an activity that Al joined with him. He loved being in a plane once again, and being able to help. Tom took over the family farm from his father, farming first with his brother Bud, then with his sons Dan and Al. Tom and Gwen raised their children on the same farm that Tom was born on, sharing with them their love of all animals and the land. Tom was a true Saskatchewan farmer. He loved the Wheat Pool, the Co-op, and the NDP. He served on the Co-op board for many years and enjoyed giving his input. When Tom discovered burrowing owls on land that he rented, he contacted the stewardship program, Operation Burrowing Owl. When they identified them, they marked that area as protected property. Tom was a longtime supporter of this program. Tom was predeceased by his wife Gwen, parents Gordon and Jessie, brother Alex "Bud" Duxbury and sister Grace Kerry and her husband Nelson. He is also predeceased by his brothers-in-law Robert Willis, Bruce and his wife Vera Willis, and sisters-in-law Pauline Willis and Patricia Willis. Tom is survived by his son Daniel (Lorraine), daughter Catherine Sinclair (Wayne), and son Allan; six grandchildren: Adam Duxbury (Morgan Bergeron), Roman Duxbury (Amanda), Travis Sinclair, Jessica Tyshynski (Jaydon), Brittani Duxbury (Jesse Dunsing) and Ali Duxbury; one great-grandchild Brooklyn Duxbury and sister-in-law Carol Willis as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Tom, we love you, we miss you. Thank you for being an amazing father and grandfather. Thank you for passing on an amazing legacy to your children and grandchildren. You taught them to take time for others, to appreciate the land, and to love animals. Rest in peace, your life was well lived. A Celebration of Tom's Life was held Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Assiniboia Alliance Church. Officiant was Pastor Greg Dermody. A Tribute was given by Lorraine Duxbury. Pallbearers were Tom's precious grandchildren. Interment was at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations may be made in Tom's name to the Nature Saskatchewan's Stewardship program, Operation Burrowing Owl or to the South Country Health Care Foundation for the Palliative Care Room at the Assiniboia Union Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







