Travis Lee Brillon
With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Travis Lee Brillon on October 13, 2020 at the age of 36. He leaves behind his partner Michelle Fisher and their two girls, Caris and Haven; parents Kerry and Serena (Colvin) Brillon; sister Brittany (Colby Chubey) and their children Cohen, Collyns and Lakelyn; sister Karley (Cody Twin) and their children Vayden, Maverick, and Adelyn, as well as his grandma Synnova (Wrolson) Colvin, and his Nana Dorothy (Swanson) Brillon, and Michelle's parents, Gerald and Geraldine Anderson, and numerous aunts and uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers Doug Colvin and Louis Brillon, and Aunt Denise Brillon. Travis was born December 27, 1983 in Moose Jaw, SK and raised on a farm south of Fife Lake, SK. He attended Coronach High School and graduated in 2002. Following High School Travis moved around to various jobs to find his fit. He went west and worked in the old field and owned his own Semi and trucked before settling back down in Fife Lake to farm. He loved working for himself and had his own cattle and grain farm by Avonlea. Travis loved farming and dreamed of having his own farm to raise his girls Caris and Haven. Travis was always smiling that mischievous smile and cracking jokes. He had a heart of gold and was always there for you when you needed him. He could put a smile on your face with his joke telling that didn't always make sense. He loved working along side his father and Grandpas either fixing fence, moving cattle, or working on machinery. There wasn't too much he couldn't fix. Those who knew Travis knew that he was hard working once he tackled something. You would never know that he was a perfectionist, if he couldn't do it right it or the way he wanted, it wasn't worth doing at all. Growing up he enjoyed dirt biking, riding horses and attending trail rides, water sports, hockey and had a passion for doing anything with his hands. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Celebration of Travis's Life service was held with close family and friends on Monday, October 19, 2020, with Richelle Gent facilitating. Eulogy from the family was read by Richelle. Urn Bearer was nephew, Vayden Twin. Interment followed at the Fife Lake Municipal Cemetery, Fife Lake, SK. Donations may be made to his daughters Caris and Haven's trust fund, carishaventrustfund@outlook.com.
Expressions of sympathy, pictures and remembrances for the Brillon family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.