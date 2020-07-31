Valerie Helena Marie (nee Simard) Hicke May 24, 1948 - Assiniboia, Saskatchewan July 16, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Valerie Helena Hicke, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Val was born in Assiniboia, SK, on May 24, 1948 and grew up on the family farm. She loved playing piano and helping her mother in the kitchen. In September 1970, Val graduated with a nursing degree from the Hospital of Sick Children School of Nursing in Toronto, Ontario. Val enjoyed baking, crafting, reading, and was very passionate about natural medicine. Val is the beloved mother of Ryan (Ranee), Mike (Rita), Neil and proud grandmother of Sophia, Aria, Ryder and Hudson. Valerie is also survived by her siblings, Maurice (Jackie), Guy (Terry), Normand (Joyce), Alain and Colette (Brian) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. We would also like to acknowledge the love and care provided by Dr. Andrew Wong, Dr. Gordon Steward, and Russel Millare. Most of all Val loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Valerie's Life will be held at Mackenzie Meadows Golf Course located at 17215 Mackenzie Meadows Drive SE, Calgary on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please watch for instructions on how to RSVP through Facebook. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed on Valerie's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
In living memory of Valerie Hicke, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis and Holloway Funeral Homes.