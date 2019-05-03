Velma Edith Dirk (nee Farnham) Velma Edith Dirk passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on December 16, 2018 at the age of 92. A Celebration of Velma's Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at W.J. Jones & Son Chapel, 106 Athabasca St E, Moose Jaw, with Della Ferguson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9 or the , 1910 McIntyre St, Regina, SK S4P 2R3. In living memory of Velma, a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please see our online book of condolences at www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca and www.wjjonesandson.com (Obituaries). Blair Scott, Funeral Director
Published in Assiniboia Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019