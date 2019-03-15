Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Eklund. View Sign

Vernon 'Bud' Eklund Vernon Raymond Eklund of McCord, SK passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 88 years. He was born at the farm in the Horse Creek District on December 28, 1930, to Raymond and Theresa, their third child. Older sisters Geraldine, age 3, and Fay, age 2, could not say Vernon and called him 'Buddy' which became Bud and his forever name. So many knew him as Uncle Bud whether related or not. "In January of 1937, Raymond had a hip operation. He had a cast on from under his arms to his knees. In the spring 0f 1937, the same year, the old milk cow walked out unto the ice on the slough west of the barn. The ice didn't hold so in she went. Raymond said he would have to go help her out. Because of the heavy cast and crutches, he broke through the ice. Bud, six years old, and Glenn, 5 years old, ran to the barn for the team and "stone boat" and pulled their Dad out. While this was going on the old cow walked out, unharmed." This story is from the McCord History Book. Bud attended Lark Hill School up to Grade seven. After being done with school he worked for several ranchers in the area and did carpentry work with his dad. Bud and his brother Doug farmed and ranched with their dad, Raymond until they bought the land in 1969 and Raymond and Theresa moved to Mankota. Bud and Doug continued to farm and ranch together. Bud moved to McCord to live with his mother, Theresa, and sister, Geraldine, in 1982. He sold his portion of the Ranch to his nephew, Daryl Eklund, in 1987. That was not retirement though. Bud continued to help his relatives and numerous neighbors. Most of the time this help was from the back of a horse. Although still active Bud was slowing down. In the spring of 2016, he made the decision to move to the Prairie View Health Centre in Mankota. One of the hardest things about this move was giving up his independence. He resided in Mankota until his death. Bud always figured if you took one road somewhere you should take a different road home. He enjoyed the adventure of seeing new country. This included travelling to Italy and numerous states, including Montana for the Centennial Cattle Drive in 1989. Many people did not know, there was an artist hiding under that cowboy hat. He liked to sketch horses and the rolling hills. Bud enjoyed a variety of things including taking videos, going to rodeos, the Cowboy Poetry Weekend in Maple Creek, gopher hunting, the Moose Jaw Airshow, polka music and the company of his nieces and nephews. Bud is survived by sister Fay Mastad, brother Doug (Gail) Eklund, sister-in-law Mearl Eklund and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Theresa and Raymond Eklund, sister Geraldine Munn, brother Glenn Eklund and brothers-in-law Melvin Mastad and John Munn. Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at the McCord Hall, with Joanne Petersen celebrant. Urn bearer was Calvin Mastad. Scripture reading was read by Reverend Eunkyu Ji. The eulogy and tribute were shared by Joanne Petersen, Daryl Eklund, and Calvin Mastad. Special music by Mark Elford. Memorial donations in memory of Bud to the McCord Hall, Box 89, McCord, SK S0H 2T0. The family would like to express thanks to the Mankota Nursing Home for their care the last three years, St. Joseph's Hospital, McCord Hall, the community for lunch, Reverend Ji and Mark Elford. Thank you to all who attended his celebration of life and your condolences. Thank you to Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels. Online condolences can be shared at







601 Highway #2 North

Assiniboia , SK S0H 0B0

(306) 642-5551 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

