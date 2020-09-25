Vernon James (Vern) Williams February 16, 1962 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan September 2, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta
Vern Williams, beloved partner and best friend of Kelli Werstroh, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home, at the age of 58 years. Vern was born in Moose Jaw, SK on February 16, 1962 to Ben and Betty Williams, the youngest of six children. He attended the Kelsey Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences and the Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in Saskatoon to achieve his Heavy Duty Mechanics certification. He began working with Kramer Tractor Ltd. in Saskatoon in 1988; working primarily on Caterpillar equipment, until he joined Cameco-Key Lake Operations in 1990. In 1991, Vern moved to Fort McMurray, AB, where he worked until 1993 doing field repairs for Syncrude Canada. In 1991, Vern went to work for Coneco/SMS Equipment, first in Fort McMurray, AB, and then in Calgary for seven years, followed by rotational work again in Fort McMurray working on heavy equipment. Vern enjoyed "tinkering" and was very proud of his work, keeping the equipment running, and often doing fabrications at the request of clients. As much as Vern was known for his prowess with heavy duty equipment, he was also known for the passion he had for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and riding. Vern owned four Harleys in his lifetime and spent many hours in the garage with friends, working on the bikes. He loved all the biking travel he and Kelli did, exploring winding back roads and meeting new and interesting people. His memories made for wonderful stories, full of rich detail and a clear passion for the rides. Vern loved animals and was a "dog dad" to Teaka, his Bouvier, and Sadie, his Pomeranian pup. He had a deep love for family, both the family he was born of and the family he acquired in being Kelli's partner. Vern also enjoyed playing the guitar, even bringing it along to sing to Kelli during road trips. Vern will live forever in the memories of his loving partner of twenty-two years, Kelli Werstroh, and her children, Christina Leanne Yalte and J. Cory Douglas Werstroh, both of whom were loved and treasured by Vern. He is forever cherished by his surviving siblings, Ed Williams, Ivy (Harvey) Shaw, Les (Lynda) Williams, Florence (Dave) Milne, and Kathy (Cecil) Myhre. He will also be forever remembered by Kelli's family: parents, Marjorie and Wilfred Yalte; siblings, Melanie Schmidt, Lynn Yalte, and Kari (Blain) Weber; and nieces, Jenna and Regan Schmidt. In addition, Vern also leaves to mourn his aunts, Marion Williams and Judy England; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many special cousins and friends, all of whom he thought the world of. Vern was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Betty Williams; niece Candace Williams, as well as other uncles, aunts and cousins. A Celebration of Vern's Life will be held at Captains Pub at (6535 - 4 Street N.E., Calgary, AB) on Saturday, September 26, 2020 between 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. for those friends and family who would like to toast Vern on his final ride. Please note that COVID-19 rules will apply to occupancy and social distancing. For those unable to attend, a second Celebration of Life will be held in Saskatchewan in the summer of 2021. Detail will be provided closer to the date of service.In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made directly to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canada at www.heartandstroke.ca.
In living memory of Vern Williams, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Chapel of the Bells, 2720 CENTRE STREET NORTH, CALGARY, AB T2E 2V6, Telephone: 403-243-8200.