Victor Anton Kaczmarski Victor Anton Kaczmarski, age 97, passed away peacefully at Grasslands Nursing Home, Rockglen, SK on Monday, February 11, 2019. Vic was born February 9, 1922 in rural Rockglen on the family farm. Vic is the 4th of 9 children of Emanuel and Anna Kaczmarski. He went to school in Lacaidaire to grade 8. In 1946 Vic married Gladys Balon. They were married for 52 years and had three children, four grandchildren, and five-great-grandchildren. Vic farmed most of his life and also worked for Knop's Motors, the Co-op and Imperial garage. In retirement he enjoyed golfing and wood working. When he could no longer golf, he enjoyed playing the board game, TEED OFF. Vic was a kind and gentle man but had a mischievous side and loved teasing and planking people. Vic is survived by son Murray and daughter-in-law Marilyn of Carstairs, AB; son Blaine and daughter-in-law Angela of Rockglen, daughter Lhea of Saskatoon, four grandchildren: Tim, Dan, Kate, Harley; five great-grandchildren: Eli, Colin, Grayson, Brea, Brenden; three sisters Doreen, Evelyn, LaRene. Vic was predeceased in death by his wife Gladys, parents Emanuel and Anna, sisters Louise, Violet, Norma, Marion and brother Paul. The family wishes to thank the Grasslands staff for the loving care they provided to Vic while he was a resident. A Celebration of Vic's life service was held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Rockglen Community Hall. Bev Silverman facilitated and delivered a tribute. Readings provided by Liz Roberts and eulogy delivered by Marj Thiessen. Urn bearer was grandson Harley Kaczmarksi. Interment in the Rockglen Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Memory of Vic may be made to the Seniors Entertainment Fund. Expressions of sympathy for the Kaczmarski family may be shared at







123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

