Violet Johnston
Violet Scheltgen Johnston Violet Scheltgen Johnston passed away with her husband by her side on May 1, 2020. She was 82. Vi was born in Limerick, SK. Vi was the daughter of Vic and Margaret Scheltgen (deceased) of Scout Lake, SK. Violet Johnston was the beloved wife of Doug Johnston of Burlington, ON. Much loved mother of 3 boys; Lance, Jeffery and Lindsay, 7 grandchildren; Parker, Braydon, Mattie, Michelle, Briana, Joshua and Bennett. Dear sister of Grace Kanten (deceased) (Ray), Eileen Kolwell (Ed), Marlene Scheltgen, Brian Scheltgen (Deb), Mickey Choquer (deceased) (Jack), Terry Lenius (Rick) and Wayne Scheltgen (Louise). Remembered and missed by her many nieces and nephews. Vi enjoyed entertaining and visiting her family and friends. Enjoyed her passion for golf, most of all she loved her family and friends. Vi was very kind and fun loving. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. "We love you Vi."



Published in Assiniboia Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
