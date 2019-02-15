Virginia Prince It is with great sadness that the family of Virginia Prince wishes to announce her passing on Monday, January 28, 2019 in Regina, SK at the age of 89 years. Virginia was born in Limerick, SK to parents who immigrated from Romania to embrace a new life in Canada. Aside from raising her children, Virginia loved cooking, knitting, sewing, dancing, music and tending her flower and vegetable gardens while keeping an impeccable home. She also loved her precious cat Toby, a constant companion who seldom left her side. Virginia was predeceased by her husband Allan Prince; her parents George Montan Sr. and Anna (Stoian); a sister in infancy and sisters Mary Montan, Florence Montan and Jennie Klein; brothers George Jr., Constantine, Johnny, Danny and Wesley; brothers-in-law Edward Prince, Reginald Prince, John Klein and Tony Flaman; as well as sisters-in-law Bertha McKenzie and Marie Montan. She is survived by her two children, Lois (Ken) and son Gerry; grandchildren Pam (Evan) and Trevor; great-grandchildren Jocelynn, Kyden and Jasmyn Anderson; sisters Millie Hebert and Bernice Flaman; sisters-in-law Gertie Prince, Rose Prince, Laurette Montan, Doris Montan and Louise Montan; brother-in-law Howard McKenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Mostly we will miss our phones ringing from time to time with Mom calling to check in and see how everyone's day is going. At the family's request, a private service will be held. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Prince.
Regina Funeral Home
4001 East Victoria Ave
Regina, SK S4V 3A3
306-789-8850
Published in Assiniboia Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019