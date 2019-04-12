Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Bath. View Sign

The family of Vivian Eileen Bath (Knarr) announce the passing of their mother & grandmother on March 30, 2019. At the time of her passing she resided in St. Joseph's Hospital Long Term Care, Estevan, SK. Vivian was the 9th of 11 children of Herb & Blanche Knarr, born on December 7, 1932. Vivian will be forever loved by her children: Patricia (Richard) Rodgers, Janice (Floyd) Daniels and Kelvin Bath as well as her 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is survived by three siblings, Elaine Watson of St Albert, AB, Melvin (Jean) Knarr of Melville, SK and Sharon (Ernest) Muhle of Parkbeg, SK, her brother-in-law Bill (Shirley) Gould of Moose Jaw, SK, as well as numerous nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Bath & her family members Clifton & Mary Knarr, Marion & Ernie Smith , Jennie & Herb Barney, Ernie & Marjorie Knarr, Marjorie Knarr, Hilda Knarr, Helen Gould, Bill Watson. Although mom only taught school for a brief period of time, she was always a teacher. She taught us a love of reading, and she taught Sunday School, led Explorers & coached fastball, always encouraging the children to be the best they could be at whatever they chose. For 27 years she worked alongside of Jack taking care of the Mossbank School. Her greatest passion was her flowers and looking after her yard. Decorating it with her painted ornaments, birdhouses and other projects they designed built and painted together in their retirement. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at W.J. Jones & Son Funeral Home, 106 Athabasca St W, Moose Jaw. Della Ferguson will officiate. A private family interment will take place at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301 2250 12th Ave, Regina, SK, S4P 3X1. In living memory of Vivian a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please see our online book of condolences at www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca and www.wjjonesandson.com (Obituaries). Blair Scott, Funeral Director. Funeral Home W.J. Jones & Son Limited

106 Athabasca Street East

Moose Jaw , SK S6H 0L4

(306) 693-4644

