Vivianne Calvin Vivianne Calvin of Hazenmore, Sk. Born August 30, 1944, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Funeral Service was held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, interment took place at the Hazenmore Cemetery. Vivianne is survived by her husband David Calvin Sr.; children David (Dianna) Calvin; Cheryl Calvin (Rafael Diaz); Sonia (Gordon) Decker; Michael (Kathy) Calvin; Victor (Jennifer Jamieson); 7 grandchildren; sister Rhea (Vern) Fowlie; brothers Ted (Marguerite), Elie (Shirley), Jean (Leona), and Claude (Evelyn) Lambert. Predeceased by her parents Alphonse and Aurore Lambert. From a young age she worked very hard, to earn the things she wanted. She graduated from the University of Manitoba in 1967 with a Dental Hygiene Diploma and took a job working in the school dental program in schools in southern Saskatchewan. Later in life she worked as a teacher aid teaching in Ponteix and Ferland. On November 22, 1968 she married David Calvin, in 1970 they started a family. She enjoyed life on the farm growing a large garden, teaching her children how to grow and preserve food. She also was an exceptional cook, she enjoyed inviting people into her home to share her hospitality, she was always on her feet making sure others were fed and comfortable. She was an avid reader, and instilled the importance of that in her children and grandchildren. She worked hard to preserve the local history, working tirelessly on the Hazenmore History Book. Mom and Dad enjoyed going to numerous concerts throughout the years. She supported and encouraged her family to play musical instruments. Her family was a source of great pride, sharing with friends and family the successes of her children and grandchildren. She worked tirelessly to support the farm by cooking meals, making lunches, going on part runs and helping out at any time of the day or night. Our Mother was a spiritual, joyful, strong, compassionate, determined, content woman. We are so very blessed as a family to have had her for as long as we did.







