Walter Johan Alm 1928 - 2019 Walter Alm of Moose Jaw, formerly of Viceroy, SK passed away on September, 25, 2019 at the age of 91. Born to Marie and Ole Alm in Bengough, SK. Walter grew up on the family farm. He moved to Ontario and worked there for a few years before moving back to Viceroy where he purchased some farm land. Walter met his wife Joyce, a school teacher and they married in 1955. Together they raised their four children. In 2003 Walter and Joyce retried to Moose Jaw. Walter enjoyed fishing, hunting, hunting for arrowheads with family and he especially loved to travel with his family. Predeceased by his parents; his siblings and a son in law Sam Lawrence. Walter will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years Joyce; children Karen Lawrence, Renee (Hal) Walters, Gary Alm, Blair (Kari) Alm; grandchildren Shawn, Chelsea, Harley, Brittany, Adam; great grandchildren Sonora, Jasper, Forrest, Prairie and Adler as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parkview Funeral Chapel, 474 Hochelga St W., Moose Jaw. Reverend Bob Langdon will officiate. Interment will take place at Rosedale Cemetery. For those so wishing memorial donations may be made to Stars Air Ambulance, 2475 Airport Rd, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1M4. In living memory of Walter, a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please see our online book of condolences at





Published in Assiniboia Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019

