Walter Oancia Assiniboia, Saskatchewan September 6, 1938 - April 24, 2020 With tremendous sadness, the family of Walter Oancia, of Assiniboia, SK, announce his passing on April 24, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Robbie (nee Payant), three children: James (Paige): Taylen (Jaime) and Jayce; Shelly (Duane) Bearss: Jasmine, Justine and Cassidy; Doran (Christa): Jon, Sarah, Mary, Thomas, Anna and Talia; from his prior marriage to Sandra (Wayne) McDonald of Medicine Hat, AB; three step-children Joanne Helland: Adam, Ben and Jenna; Jason (Terri) Kuan: Grace, and his step-children Bailey (Anthony) Rittof and Kolton Buer; and James Kuan: brother Ray and sisters Marianne Wyatt, Hermoine Martel and June Krogan; sister-in-law Marion Oancia; aunt Helen Hysuick; in-laws: Grant (Debbie); Barry (Layne); Dan (Liz); Kathy (Dwaine) Rasmussen and Jodie as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Ted and Fannie, sisters Anne Deminchuk, Lil Ruzicka and Dorothy Boghean, brothers George and Clarence and many beloved in-laws.Walt was born on September 6, 1938, in Limerick, SK, ninth of Ted and Fannie's ten children. Walt left the family farm in his teen years to work on the dam at Diefenbaker Lake. At the dam, Walt began working for Firestone on their earthmover equipment. Walt continued from there in the tire business with Firestone, which took him and his young family from destinations including Regina, Saskatoon, and Melfort, SK, to St. Albert / Edmonton, AB. In 1977, Walt and family decided to move back close to his roots, as he purchased Tip's Tire in Assiniboia, and ran the Goodyear dealership there until selling the business in 1988. That same year, Walt began a new career as a partner in Failure Prevention Services (FPS), a specialty fabricator based in Watson, SK. This career took Walt far and wide throughout the United States and Canada establishing the business, where he made many enduring friendships, and Walt was blessed to have Robbie accompany him on many of those trips. Walt sold his interest in FPS and retired in 2011. Walt enjoyed many things, but none more than family. This included playing cards with siblings, nieces and nephews, and the many large extended family get togethers in the Assiniboia, Limerick and Stonehenge areas. Walt had a great love of life and laughter, and one of his joys was being able to act as MC for several weddings in the extended family. Walt enjoyed many years spending time at the family's condo near Elbow on Diefenbaker Lake where he had started out in life years earlier, now enjoying golfing, along with boating and fishing on the lake. Walt also loved hunting, as well as grilling and smoking food for guests. Walt and Robbie enjoyed hosting family or traveling to visit their far-reaching children for many years. In recent years, Walt battled through dementia and cancer, with Robbie at his side every step of the way. He entered the Ross Payant Centennial home in 2017, and until the past 18 months, was able to take short visits away to spend time with Robbie and family. A celebration of Walt's life will be held later in 2020. Donations in memory of Walt may be made to the Assiniboia Auxiliary for Long Term Care, Box 454, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Please join us in remembering Walter by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts, pictures and fond memories with the Oancia family.
Published in Assiniboia Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020.