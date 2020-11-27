Wayne Crawford
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Wayne Joseph Crawford, on November 4th, 2020 on his family ranch, at the age of 72. He was born on April 6th, 1948 in Willow Bunch, SK. The son of Arthur & Helena Crawford, he was raised on the family ranch southeast of Willow Bunch. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur & Helena, younger brother Neil, brother-in-law Leo Lesperance, father-in-law Glen Kirby, mother-in-law Eileen Kirby and many other family and friends. Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Caroline (Kirby), and his children Shawn (Tina), Kerri (Terry (deceased), Tyson (Lisa); grandchildren: Jessica (Gavin), Dante (Callie), Desmond, Ryder, Ethan, Presley, Talin, Nevaeh, and great-grandchildren, Hadley and Vayden; his sisters Marilyn (Daniel), Lea (Bill), Kathy (Albert) as well as numerous other relatives, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wayne married Caroline Kirby on February 24th, 1973 in Coronach, SK. Caroline moved onto the family ranch and together they worked for many years and raised their children. Wayne took great pride in everything he did, but his ranch, horses and cattle were one of his greatest joys along with his special ranch hands, his dogs. Other than ranching Wayne did many things, including working on the Oil Rigs in the North West Territories and obtaining his pilot license. In May of 1974, Wayne and Caroline welcomed their first child Shawn, two years later in May of 1976 they welcomed into the world their daughter Kerri, and eight years later in January of 1984 they welcomed their last child Tyson. Together as a family they enjoyed many trips and working on the ranch. Wayne was very active in the Clydesdale Saddle Club for 20 years, in his earlier years he enjoyed roping, raising steers, and being present at any rodeo events he could be, especially to cheer on his son Tyson and granddaughter Jessica. Travelling far and near to watch his sons and grandsons play hockey and any other sport they were involved in. Wayne and Caroline also travelled every year for 25 years to Edmonton for the Canadian Finals Rodeo. In August of 1994, the first grandchild was born. Nothing in his life made him more proud or brought him greater joy than being a grandfather and great-grandfather. His grandchildren were his world, he would travel hours to spend a weekend or watch them play sports. He spoke of all of his grandchildren to anyone that would listen; they truly were his pride and joy. Wayne was known by all that knew him as someone who was a dedicated, loyal and faithful friend who loved to share his stories and make people laugh. He was someone who you could call on at any time of day if you needed a helping hand. He was a true cowboy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Family Celebration of Wayne's Life was held on November 12th, 2020 at St. Ignace R.C. Church in Willow Bunch, SK. Father Clement Amofah officiated. Urn bearer were grandsons, Dante Crawford and Desmond Crawford. Tributes were delivered by Bob Switzer and Keith Domes. Granddaughter, Jessica read poem "I Know You'll Miss This Man". Honourary pallbearers were: Randy Fisher, Neil Montgomery, Darryl Montgomery, Danny Montgomery, Al Gibson, Trevor Gibson, Jason Lemieux, Eric Lemieux and Paul Giraudier. Readers were: Jessica Crawford and Albert Lavallee. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. An online book of condolences may be signed at www.rossfuneralservice.com