Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Kuffner. View Sign Obituary

William "Bill" Kuffner William "Bill" Kuffner passed away at the Assiniboia Union Hospital on July 21, 2019, at the age of 86 years, with his loving wife Anita at his side.Bill was born Sept 26, 1932, in the Twin Valley area where the family was living prior to their move to Fir Mountain. The family returned to Glentworth in the fall of 1936. Bill attended school in Glentworth and earned his high school diploma there. Throughout his youth he helped his father in the blacksmith shop and helped with the family chores ofraising pigs, chickens, milking cows, delivering milk to the neighbors and getting the fire going to warm up the church on Sunday mornings. Bill started renting farmland, eventually purchasing his first quarter around 1950. He held many part-time jobs, mostly working in the local garages. Bill bought grain for Federal Grain and worked for the Wheat Pool in Glentworth and Woodrow. In 1974, he went farming full time. Bill married Anita Buisse on Oct 29, 1960, in Redvers, SK. They settled in Glentworth and in 1965 moved into their newly built home. Bill continued to farm and raise cattle until they sold the farm to Joe and Tracey in 1993. Bill was very active in his community, serving as councillor forthe village of Glentworth from 1977-2000. He did every job requested of him including Fire Chief. He was always there to help to build the rinks or to renovate the church; no job was too big or small. Bill continued to help on the farm, but he had more time now to travel to visit his children and grandchildren, helping them with all their various projects.In recent years, Bill and Anita retired fully to Assiniboia. Bill leaves behind his wife Anita of 58 years of marriage; son Paul (Karen), grandchildren Laken, Ashton (Desmond); son Joseph (Tracey), grandchildren Jeremy, Matthew, Jordan (Brianna), Brenna; daughter Anita (Denis) Boisvert, grandsons Devon (Michelle), Landry (Lacy), Corbin (Cassandra); son David (Tracey), grandchildren Maxwell (Chasidy), Isabelle; son Robert(Carol), grandchildren Casie (Garett), Cale (Chanel); great-grandchildren, Makayla, Caira, Liam, Lukas, Brooklyn and Sydney; brother Engelbert (Mary); sister-in-law Mariette Kuffner; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Leon and Ottilie (nee Wagner) Kuffner, brother Philip, sisters Olga, Joanne and Hilda.The funeral mass was celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Glentworth, SK, at 11:00 a.m., with Father Joseph Strohhofer celebrant. The mass participants were Bill's grandchildren. The organist was niece Tara Pedersen. The eulogy was given by son Robert Kuffner. Interment Glentworth Roman Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bill's memory were to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan or the Glentworth Community Hall.Anita and the family wish to thank the staff at Prairie Villa and the Assiniboia Union Hospital for their compassion and care. Special thanks to good friends who were always willing to help in every way. It is greatly appreciated.







William "Bill" Kuffner passed away at the Assiniboia Union Hospital on July 21, 2019, at the age of 86 years, with his loving wife Anita at his side.Bill was born Sept 26, 1932, in the Twin Valley area where the family was living prior to their move to Fir Mountain. The family returned to Glentworth in the fall of 1936. Bill attended school in Glentworth and earned his high school diploma there. Throughout his youth he helped his father in the blacksmith shop and helped with the family chores ofraising pigs, chickens, milking cows, delivering milk to the neighbors and getting the fire going to warm up the church on Sunday mornings. Bill started renting farmland, eventually purchasing his first quarter around 1950. He held many part-time jobs, mostly working in the local garages. Bill bought grain for Federal Grain and worked for the Wheat Pool in Glentworth and Woodrow. In 1974, he went farming full time. Bill married Anita Buisse on Oct 29, 1960, in Redvers, SK. They settled in Glentworth and in 1965 moved into their newly built home. Bill continued to farm and raise cattle until they sold the farm to Joe and Tracey in 1993. Bill was very active in his community, serving as councillor forthe village of Glentworth from 1977-2000. He did every job requested of him including Fire Chief. He was always there to help to build the rinks or to renovate the church; no job was too big or small. Bill continued to help on the farm, but he had more time now to travel to visit his children and grandchildren, helping them with all their various projects.In recent years, Bill and Anita retired fully to Assiniboia. Bill leaves behind his wife Anita of 58 years of marriage; son Paul (Karen), grandchildren Laken, Ashton (Desmond); son Joseph (Tracey), grandchildren Jeremy, Matthew, Jordan (Brianna), Brenna; daughter Anita (Denis) Boisvert, grandsons Devon (Michelle), Landry (Lacy), Corbin (Cassandra); son David (Tracey), grandchildren Maxwell (Chasidy), Isabelle; son Robert(Carol), grandchildren Casie (Garett), Cale (Chanel); great-grandchildren, Makayla, Caira, Liam, Lukas, Brooklyn and Sydney; brother Engelbert (Mary); sister-in-law Mariette Kuffner; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Leon and Ottilie (nee Wagner) Kuffner, brother Philip, sisters Olga, Joanne and Hilda.The funeral mass was celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Glentworth, SK, at 11:00 a.m., with Father Joseph Strohhofer celebrant. The mass participants were Bill's grandchildren. The organist was niece Tara Pedersen. The eulogy was given by son Robert Kuffner. Interment Glentworth Roman Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bill's memory were to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan or the Glentworth Community Hall.Anita and the family wish to thank the staff at Prairie Villa and the Assiniboia Union Hospital for their compassion and care. Special thanks to good friends who were always willing to help in every way. It is greatly appreciated. Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close