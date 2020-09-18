William "Billy" Thomson
William James Thomson passed away September 1, 2020 at Assiniboia, SK. He was born September 5, 1929 at the Wood Mountain Red Cross Hospital (Old Post). He attended school at Wood Mountain (Old Post), Bayard and Sunnycrest. Billy married Maxine Gay Kimball on January 17, 1956 at Wesley United Church, Rockglen, SK. In 1957, Billy and Maxine bought the former Theodore Kidd farm: SW 23-3-3-W3 RM 43 Old Post. They farmed and ranched in the Wood Mountain/Canopus area of Saskatchewan for many years before retiring in the town of Rockglen. William (Billy) James Thomson had a good life, enjoying family and friends very much. He taught himself how to play many musical instruments by ear, including the guitar, violin, banjo, and mandolin. He played at many social events and played with the group called The Rockglen Pickers. Billy volunteered on a variety of boards over the years, and always was willing to give a helping hand to individuals and groups that needed it. Billy was predeceased by his parents Willie and Ida (nee Mergel) Thomson, brother Harold Thomson, daughter-in-law Beth (nee VanHorne) Statham, and great-granddaughter Ariel Lawson. Billy is survived by his wife Maxine (nee Kimball); five children: David (Glennis) Thomson, Forrest (Marina) Thomson, Eric Thomson, Roxanne (Terry) Rettman, and Celeste (Earl) Foster; sister-in-law Betty Thomson; eleven grandchildren: Jessica (Luc) Prefontaine, Levi (Amber) Thomson, Claire (Corey) Thomson, Tiu Rettman, Stephanie (Justin) Thomson, Ty (Rolonda) Rettman, Jenna (Kelvin) Sattler, Tanner (Jessica) Rettman, Matthew Thomson, Josie (Nic) Foster, and Sasha Foster; and ten great-grandchildren: Ian, Emery, Sienna, Rowan, Easton, Willow, Ember, Talon, Chris, and Luna; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Graveside Service was held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Thomson Cemetery, (SW1/4 -20-04-03-W3rd), Old Post, Wood Mountain, SK. Stories, memories, and musical tributes were shared by family and friends. Everyone was invited for a time of fellowship at the Wood Mountain Regional Park. Donations in Memory of Billy may be made to the Wood Mountain Rodeo Ranch Museum, PO Box 53, Wood Mountain S0H 4L0 or the Wood Mountain Regional Park, PO Box 14, Wood Mountain S0H 4L0. Please join in remembering Billy by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Through this site, we invite you to share your pictures and fond memories with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.