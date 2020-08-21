Williamina Hillmer
Williamina Hillmer of Assiniboia, SK, passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 104. Predeceased by her husband Victor, son Garth, daughter-in-law Yvonne Hillmer, and son-in-law Peter Ackerman, sisters and brothers. Williamina is survived by three children: sons, Rod and Brian (Brenda), daughter Darla, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, brother Cameron Coghill, sisters-in-law Helen and Andrea Coghill. A family service and celebration of Williamina's life was held Friday August 14, 2020 in Ross Funeral Chapel with Pastor Greg Dermody officiating. Jason Hillmer gave the Tribute. A special poem was composed and read by granddaughter, Brianne Hillmer. Urn Bearers were Randy Hillmer and Brianne Hillmer. Interment followed at the Congress Baptist Cemetery. Willy will always be remembered for her love of the farm, flowers, quilting, knitting, gardening and in later years doing her word search and solitary scrabble to keep her mind sharp. She also never failed to complete a daily walk that no doubt contributed to her long healthy life. Please join in remembering Williamina by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
