Obituary

Yvette Bissonnette (nee Piche) On January 1, 2020, Yvette Marie Laurianne Bissonnette resident of Gravelbourg and formerly of the St. Victor, SK district passed away surrounded by members of her loving family at St. Joseph's Hospital/Foyer d'Youville at the age of 93 years. Yvette Marie Laurianne was born on Feb 27, 1926 in Gravelbourg, SK, one of eleven children born to Robert and Sarah (nee Arguin) Piche. She attended school in Gravelbourg and went on to teacher's college before moving to St. Victor, SK. to start her teaching career. This is where she met Dollard and she started dating him shortly thereafter. Yvette married Dollard Bissonnette on July 4, 1946 and they were married for 56 years before his passing in 2003. Dollard and Yvette made their first home on a farm near St. Victor, SK where they raised their 10 children. Following their retirement off the farm, Dollard and Yvette lived in the village of St. Victor, SK for many years before moving back to her hometown of Gravelbourg, SK where she passed just a couple months shy of her 94th birthday. Yvette was predeceased by her husband Dollard Bissonnette; by her children Diane and Guy; son-in-law Gerry Leduc; her parents, two sisters (Robertine and Laurette) and two brothers (Jean and Rene). Left to cherish her memory are her eight remaining children: Gerard (Dolores), Robert (Denise), Paul (Beppie), Leo (Diane), Rina, Aline (Kerry), Renaud, Lucien (Ilaria) and daughter-in-law Sharon. Yvette is also survived by her 26 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, siblings Yvon, Jeanne, Arthur (Elsie), Albert, Denis (Sandra) and Claude (Marion) and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Cecile, Rolande (Ed), Ernest (Yolande), Jeanne (Duke), Mandy and Carol. The funeral mass was celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Co-Cathedral, Gravelbourg, SK with Father Carlos Jimenez officiating. Gerard Bissonnette, eldest child lit the pascal candle. Cross bearer was grandson, Tyler Bissonnette, and music was provided by Angele Richmond, Scott Richmond and Scott Heatcoat. Scripture readings were given by Yvette's grandchildren, Michel Bissonnette and Lise Cox. The prayers of intention were given by granddaughters, Nicole Bissonnette and Renee Leduc. Offertory gifts were presented by granddaughters Celeste Kucy and Amy Kirk. Granddaughters Chantal Bissonnette Castonguay, Monique Ewasko and Lynn Hicks paid a loving tribute (eulogy) to their grandmother as did Laura Kirk with a power point presentation. Communion ministers were daughters-in-law Denise and Dolores Bissonnette. Pall bearers were grandsons David, Dustin, Daniel, Ivan, Andre Bissonnette and Brady Leduc. Masses or gifts in Yvette's memory for the Gravelbourg Parish Hall will be gratefully accepted. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels, Assiniboia & Gravelbourg.







